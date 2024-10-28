Lakeview Farms Raises $10,000 Donation for Wholesome Wave Georgia at IFPA Global Produce and Floral Show

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeview Farms

made their presence known at the 2024 International Fresh Produce Association's Global Produce and Floral Show in Atlanta last week donating $10,000 to Wholesome Wave Georgia

with their popular "Peppers with a Purpose" fundraising event, hosted by their Fresh Cravings and La Mexicana brands. Lakeview Farms supplier Olympica Produce Company, also participated in the event and helped contribute to support this great cause.

The "Peppers with a Purpose" event included spinning a wheel of different peppers ranging from mild to hot. Participants took a bite of the pepper selected, and Lakeview Farms donated the corresponding dollar amount.

Lakeview Farms is a leading manufacturer of fresh and convenient dips, salsas, desserts, and specialty products with a mission to inspire compassion, amplify goodness, and celebrate unsung community heroes through their "Salsabrate the Good" initiative, which was launched in 2021. To date, they have donated more than $645,000 across the nation.

"We use the 'Salsabrate the Good' campaign to partner with like-minded organizations in service of the community," said Tom Davis, Lakeview Farms CEO. "Working with Wholesome Wave Georgia allows us to make sure fresh food is accessible to the people and communities who need it most."

Wholesome Wave Georgia is a nonprofit that makes fresh, healthy, locally-grown produce affordable and accessible to all Georgians, benefitting both the recipients and the farmers. Access to nutritionally sound foods is integral to overall health, and increased access has been shown to help decrease diet-related illnesses.

"We thank Lakeview Farms for choosing to highlight our mission at the Global Produce Show," said Wholesome Wave Georgia Executive Director Will Sellers. "In Georgia, over 1.4 million people are considered food-insecure, and this donation will go a long way toward helping people feed their families."

To learn more about donating or becoming a corporate partner, visit or contact Director of Development, Annamarie Robb at [email protected]

ABOUT WHOLESOME WAVE GEORGIA



Wholesome Wave Georgia (WWG) makes fresh, healthy, locally-grown produce affordable and available to Georgians in need through partnerships with over 100 statewide partners, such as farmers markets, farm stands, brick-and-mortar retailers, and healthcare providers. WWG facilitated more than $5.5 million in economic impact via spending at partner sites since 2009 by matching the value of SNAP/EBT (commonly referred to as food stamps) on fruit and vegetable purchases. That means families who spend $10 using SNAP/EBT receive $20 of locally-grown food. Alongside healthcare partners, Wholesome Wave Georgia also provides food prescriptions that make locally-grown food free for participants, which comes with healthy lifestyle coaching. Additionally, Wholesome Wave Georgia offers SNAP benefits assistance through free screenings, enrollments and renewals so that everyday Georgians can access resources they need.



For more information, visit

and follow

@wholesomewavega .

About Lakeview Farms, LLC

Lakeview Farms, LLC, is a leading manufacturer of refrigerated desserts, dips, salsa, hummus and specialty products, marketing products under several brands including Fresh Cravings, La Mexicana, Senor Rico, Salads of the Sea. The Fresh Cravings Brand is the fastest growing national brand across refrigerated salsa, hummus, and creamy dips, sold in more than 11,000 retail locations. La Mexicana produces authentic Mexican-style salsas made with the finest farm-fresh ingredients. La Mexicana fresh, refrigerated salsas are sold in retailers including Kroger, Publix, Albertsons, Walmart, and more. For more information, visit .

