Revolutionizing Home Care With Carebidet: Enhanced Care For Caregivers And Patients

Innovative Automated Toileting System Improves Efficiency, Comfort, and Outcomes

- Hoonsang Lee, Co-Founder and CEO of CuracoORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Home care agencies and caregivers face mounting challenges, particularly when it comes to managing toileting for bedridden patients. The Carebidet offers a solution that transforms caregiving while enhancing the well-being of patients. Designed for seamless integration into home-based care, the Carebidet automates one of the most essential, labor-intensive aspects of caregiving-toileting care and moisture management.For Caregivers: Increased Efficiency and Reduced StressA recent three-year study published in the International Journal of Medicine highlights how the Carebidet allows caregivers to achieve remarkable efficiency, reducing the time required for toileting tasks by 50%. As the demand for home care continues to rise, reducing caregiver stress has become paramount. With a 60% decrease in stress levels reported by caregivers using the Carebidet, this advanced system frees up time for other critical care tasks, making caregiving more sustainable and rewarding. In addition, the built-in screen provides real-time monitoring of waste events and system status, allowing caregivers to always remain informed and responsive.For Individuals Receiving Care: Preserving Dignity and HealthIndividuals receiving care benefit from the Carebidet's automated system, which promotes dignity by reducing the need for manual intervention resulting from toileting events. By offering enhanced toileting care and moisture management, the Carebidet helps decrease the risk of infections and skin conditions, leading to improved overall health outcomes. Furthermore, the odor elimination and regular air-drying features ensure maximum comfort, creating a more pleasant environment for the individual.Beyond physical health, the Carebidet nurtures a sense of confidence and well-being. As a haven of personal care, it supports individuality. Individuals maintain self-esteem while warding off discomfort and skin irritations, which are often exacerbated by traditional methods.Addressing Home Care Industry ChallengesAccording to the 2024 Activated Insights Benchmarking Report, the turnover rate in home-based care has surged to 79.2%, with night shift coverage and toileting for bedridden patients being significant challenges. A recent 3-year study has demonstrated that replacing adult brief/diaper care with the Carebidet resulted in a 63% time-savings and a 54% reduction in cumulative care burden-highlighting its potential to revolutionize care routines.A Dual Revenue Model for Sustainable GrowthFor home care agencies, the Carebidet offers more than just operational improvements. A combined revenue model that combines the Carebidet with in-home services offered to private pay clients (a Carebidet Care package)allows agencies to remain profitable, expand their offering and capture new clients, and secure long-term sustainability. This innovative approach offers superior care to patients while positioning agencies to thrive in a competitive market.About Carebidet:The Carebidet is an innovative solution to one of the most persistent challenges in aging-in-place and home care: providing dignified, efficient, and effective toileting for bedridden patients. Blending technology with compassionate care, Carebidet is an important part of the In-Home Care revolution in personal toileting and moisture management..The Carebidet is designed to elevate individual care with its innovative 5-in-1 functionality: waste detection and removal, patient washing and drying, and continuous moisture management. This raises the bar for home care for the individual, family, caregiver and agency.About COHealthThe partners in COHealth founded the company based on a shared experience of caring for aging family members at home. To dramatically improve the health and quality of life for all concerned in this phase of our lives, we have introduced the Carebidet.

