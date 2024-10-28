Cilio Launches Mobile Measure: The Ultimate Tool For Door & Window Measures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David Brass, COO of Cilio Technologies, WI, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cilio Technologies, LLC, a leader in field service management software for home improvement manufacturers, retailers, and installers, proudly announces the launch of Cilio's Mobile Measure-a revolutionary tool designed to simplify the process of capturing door and window measurements directly from your phone.Mobile Measure is designed to solve the challenges faced by estimators at Lowes and Home Depot, providing a simple and consistent measuring experience, even for those who aren't tech-savvy. It is the fastest and simplest way to capture, review, and submit measurements to yourDesigned with user-friendliness in mind, Mobile Measure allows you to capture and send a completed door measurement in under two minutes, making it an incredibly time-efficient tool. The app also makes window measurements simple, enabling users to measure all window exteriors first before finishing the interior details at their convenience.Special consideration was given to the development of this new tool to allow the selection of company-specific line items including Basic Labor, Custom Labor, and needed Materials for each project.When combining the power of Mobile Measure with the compliance capabilities of capturing EPA Lead Safe data in Cilio's mobile app, you get a streamlined solution that reduces mistakes. This efficient workflow helps prevent costly errors, ensuring your measurements are accurate and reliable.“One thing we're very proud of is the ability to quickly set up this feature, yet really customize it around the different skillsets of each estimator. You can set on a per-user basis, which measure categories that need office review before submitting to your retailer, while providing efficient ways to check and edit their work” said David Brass, COO of Cilio Technologies.With its ease of use and rapid accuracy, Cilio's Mobile Measure is set to become an essential tool for estimators looking to operate faster and more efficiently. Add Mobile Measure to your toolkit today and experience the difference it makes in your workflow.About Cilio TechnologiesCilio Technologies, LLC offers a secure, cloud-based platform to automate the distribution and management of installed sales. Cilio helps installation contractors of all sizes manage every job from initiation through completion, saving time and money, improving communications, and integrating seamlessly with Lowe's, Home Depot, and other home improvement retailer systems. The Cilio platform provides large manufacturers and their partners with the ability to share order details, view order progress, manage project documents, and track project financials.Learn more about Cilio Technologies atKnow more about Mobile Measure features in details.

