Online Savings Calculator And Educational Tools From Eaton Help Homeowners And Electricians Embrace Home Electrification

New Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Savings Calculator provides personalized estimates of tax rebates and incentives to upgrade electrical systems. Eaton furthers its mission of advancing residential electrification using its Home as a Grid approach, providing real-time insights on home use to enhance energy investments.

PITTSBURGH, October 25, 2024 /3BL/ - Intelligent power management company Eaton has launched its new Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Savings Calculator , a valuable resource for homeowners seeking cost-effective ways to upgrade their electrical systems and electrical contractors looking to recommend energy upgrades to their clients.

Launched in collaboration with Rewiring America , the IRA savings calculator is designed to demystify the complex landscape of IRA benefits for those seeking to embrace electrification. Homeowners can enter basic information to receive a personalized savings estimate with available up-front discounts, rebates and tax credits on a variety of electrical upgrades. Additionally, homeowners can receive a detailed breakdown of suggested smart technologies and home electrical system upgrades to install in the home as well as contact information for local Eaton Certified electricians to assist with the safe, fast installation of energy-efficient solutions.

“Advancing electrification initiatives requires educating the public about opportunities for homeowners to save money through electrical upgrades,” said Erik Drost, marketing manager at Eaton.“With $369 billion in IRA funding available for clean energy and climate programs, homeowners and contractors alike need to understand which rebates and incentives are available in their area and how to access them. Our easy-to-use IRA Savings Calculator streamlines the path to sustainable living practices, providing homeowners with actionable information while better enabling contractors to become a trusted resource.”

Eaton's new online tool helps contractors better advise their clients on eco-friendly upgrades by delivering detailed breakdowns of federal tax rebates and incentives that will help lower appliance and installation costs. Eaton's Certified Contractor Network offers specialized training to contractors that helps them remain up to date on the latest electrification initiatives, taking their residential service and renovation business to the next level.

“We're excited to see tools like the Savings Calculator make it easier for people to access the billions of dollars in incentives available through the Inflation Reduction Act,” said Rewiring America's Director of Market Mobilization Ian Magruder.“By helping homeowners and contractors navigate the benefits, we're empowering more communities to take advantage of cost-saving clean energy upgrades. The more we educate and simplify the process, the more people can benefit from these historic opportunities for energy savings.”

Eaton's ongoing efforts to accelerate residential electrification are an essential component of its Home as a Grid approach, which leverages intelligent home energy management technologies to turn homes from energy users into energy producers. Also essential to this approach are Eaton's expanded portfolio of Wi-Fi wiring devices , including a first-of-its-kind Wi-Fi Smart Outdoor Duplex Receptacle, which simplifies installation options for electrical contractors and helps homeowners enjoy the possibilities of a fully connected home.

Learn more about Eaton's IRA Savings Calculator . Eaton's portfolio of solutions for federal clean energy, stimulus and infrastructure funding are outlined as part of its Stronger Future initiative.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power – today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Eaton was founded in 1911 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century. We reported revenues of $23.2 billion in 2023 and serve customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit . Follow us on LinkedIn .

