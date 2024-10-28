The Brooklyn Creamery Fuels Dubai Fitness Challenge With Guilt-Free Ice Cream Delights

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) As Dubai prepares to embark on the month-long Dubai Challenge, The Brooklyn Creamery steps up with a range of guilt-free ice creams designed to satisfy sweet cravings while complementing active, health-focused lifestyles. Known for its innovative, low-calorie, and no-added-sugar treats, The Brooklyn Creamery is the perfect companion for fitness enthusiasts who don't want to compromise on indulgence.

Range - The Brooklyn Creamery

The Dubai Fitness Challenge, beginning 26th October, encourages the city's residents to stay active for 30 minutes a day for 30 days, promoting a healthier, more active lifestyle across the community. This year, participants can treat themselves without the guilt, thanks to The Brooklyn Creamery's unique lineup of healthier ice creams.

"Our goal has always been to offer indulgence without the regret," says Shivaan Ghai, Founder of The Brooklyn Creamery . "With our range of low-calorie, no-added-sugar ice creams, we're helping people stay on track with their fitness goals while enjoying a delicious, satisfying treat - because staying fit shouldn't mean giving up the foods you love."

The brand's most popular options include



Protein Minis - The perfect snack after a workout, packing 5g of protein per serving.

99-Calorie Sundae - Creamy vanilla ice cream topped with rich chocolate sauce and caramel crunchies, all with no added sugar and just 99 calories! Ice Cream Bonbons - Bite-sized indulgences with just 19 calories each, ideal for a light treat.

All products are available via Deliveroo, Talabat, Noon Food, and Careem , with fast delivery through Noon Minutes and Careem Quick , so participants can enjoy their guilt-free indulgence without leaving their homes.

About Brooklyn Creamery

The Brooklyn Creamery started out in 2016 as a small brand in Brooklyn, New York with a simple mission; to make food that treats you better.

The team at The Brooklyn Creamery believes that eating with joy is essential to eating better. Thats why they're obsessed with creating delightful food for everyone, no matter what their health journeys or preferences may be. In alignment with that theme, The Brooklyn Creamery boasts a remarkable selection of low calorie, no added sugar, vegan, keto, and high protein ice creams, available in a variety of indulgent formats, including tubs, chocolate-coated bars, ice cream sandwiches, bonbons, and cones.

With a strong presence in the Middle East and beyond, The Brooklyn Creamery stands as the sole brand to offer such a diverse portfolio of ice cream options designed to cater to a wide range of lifestyle and dietary preferences without compromising on the taste and enjoyment of a decadent ice cream.

Today, The Brooklyn Creamery has carved a niche for itself in several international markets, including the UAE, India, KSA, Kuwait, Mauritius and the Maldives and has revolutionised the way people indulge in this classic treat.