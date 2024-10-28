Reviver Named Official Patch Partner Of The Sacramento Kings For The 2024-2025 NBA Season

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Sacramento Kings and Reviver, the trailblazing creator of the world's first digital license plate, have forged a new, multi-year partnership for the 2024-2025 season. Reviver's logo will appear on the left shoulder of Kings player jerseys, making Reviver the first Black-founded company to feature on an NBA jersey patch. This partnership, facilitated by Black Star Fund, a Black-led venture capital firm based in Sacramento, goes beyond just brand visibility. Reviver is now the exclusive digital license plate of the Kings, the presenting partner of the Capitalize: Technology competition, and the team's official innovation partner.

Starting this season, the Kings will sport Reviver's logo on all five of their jerseys, including the Association Edition, Icon Edition, Statement Edition, City Edition 24-25, and Classic Edition 24-25. This prominent placement highlights a brand partnership that shares core values of embracing innovation and pushing boundaries in both sports and technology. Reviver, known for revolutionizing the driving experience through digital license plates, sees this collaboration as an opportunity to reach a passionate, proud, and community-driven audience while showcasing cutting-edge tech solutions.

Reviver and the Sacramento Kings: A Partnership Built on Innovation

Both Reviver and the Sacramento Kings have long histories of embracing new technology and innovation in their respective fields. The Kings are recognized as one of the NBA's most tech-forward teams, constantly exploring new ways to enhance the fan experience and contribute to the local community. Reviver, with its revolutionary RPLATE, is changing the way drivers think about license plates by offering a digital, connected platform that simplifies vehicle management and registration while providing enhanced security and personalization.

"We are incredibly excited to team up with the Sacramento Kings as their Official Patch Partner," said Neville Boston , Founder & Chief Strategy Officer of Reviver. "This partnership, made possible through Black Star Fund, reflects our shared vision of innovation, diversity, and forward-thinking leadership. Both Reviver and the Kings are pushing boundaries in our respective industries, and together, we will amplify our tech-driven solutions to impact diverse communities."

A Winning Combination for Community and Technology

This partnership goes beyond brand exposure, focusing on creating a meaningful impact within the Sacramento community and beyond. Both organizations share a deep commitment to innovation and inclusivity, recognizing the importance of technology in improving lives and fostering positive community growth. Reviver's digital license plate, the RPLATE, is a symbol of that commitment-an innovative product that offers drivers a modern, streamlined solution to vehicle registration, while also providing customization features and enhanced security.

"This jersey patch partnership with Reviver continues the Kings long tradition of using our global platform to promote innovation and technology," said Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. "It's particularly exciting to showcase a homegrown company that was part of our Kings Capitalize program. This is just the beginning of our work together, and we look forward to helping Reviver in its mission to modernize the driving experience."

Driving Innovation Together

Black Star Fund Founding Managing Partner Kwame Anku summed up the collaboration: "As an investment firm dedicated to hands-on business development to drive growth, we couldn't be prouder to support our portfolio company, Reviver, and to have helped secure this groundbreaking partnership with the Sacramento Kings. This partnership is a testament to the power of collaboration, bringing together Sacramento-based businesses across multiple industries, all aligned in a shared mission to drive economic growth while supporting our vibrant community."

As Reviver continues to lead the way in automotive innovation, this partnership with the Sacramento Kings represents a new chapter in the company's journey toward making digital license plates a household name. With an expanding network of commercial partners, including dealerships and installation professionals, Reviver is making it easier than ever for drivers to upgrade to a smarter, more connected driving experience.

