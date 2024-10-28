Mobile Water Treatment Market Is Expected To Reach $9.5 Billion By 2031, CAGR Of 9.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Mobile Water Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mobile water treatment market generated $3.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.Download Free Sample Report:Rising global urbanization and increasing population which are fueling the growth of industries, including food & beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, textile, petrochemicals, and othersIncreasing demand for food productsHigh adoption of mobile water treatment plants by smaller manufacturing facilities, owing to their ease of transportability, installation, and requirement for less spaceMobile water treatment plants are used to treat water in flood and similar natural calamity-affected areasOpportunitiesRapid growth of water-intensive industriesRestraintsFrequent maintenance and costly operation of mobile water treatment equipmentCovid-19 Scenario:The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a notable impact on the mobile water treatment market. Various businesses in the mobile water treatment market had to stop their business in countries such as Canada, the U.S., and countries in Europe during the lockdown, thereby directly impacting the sales of companies involved in the mobile water treatment business.Moreover, the lack of manpower and raw materials constricted the supply of raw materials for manufacturing various types of water treatment equipment.However, the market has gained traction with the introduction of vaccines and governments relaxing norms for resuming business activities around the world.The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global mobile water treatment market based on services, application, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Based on services, the rental segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly 90% of the global mobile water treatment market, and would rule the roost through 2031. The lease segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.Based on application, the microfiltration segment held the largest share in 2021, capturing nearly one-fourth of the global mobile water treatment market. However, the others segment would dominate the market in terms of revenue in 2031. On the other hand, the disinfection segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, and softening segments.In terms of end user, the industrial segment captured the largest market share of over 90% of the global mobile water treatment market in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The non-industrial segment, on the other hand, is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 12.4% through 2031.Based on region, the market in Europe was the largest in 2021, accounting for two-fifths of the global mobile water treatment market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include North America and LAMEA.Full Report With TOC:Key Players:Leading players of the global mobile water treatment market analyzed in the research include Aquatech International LLC., Ecolab Inc. (Nalco Water), Proxa Mobile, General Electric Company, Lenntech B.V., Veolia Environnement, WesTech Engineering, LLC., Filtra Systems, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., and Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation).The report analyzes these key players of the global mobile water treatment market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.Construction newsConstruction TrendingConstruction blog

