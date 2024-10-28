Satellite Broadband Communication In Public Safety Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape Forecast, 2021-2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Research, titled,“Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety by Band, End User, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021–2030,”



The global satellite broadband communication in public safety market size was valued at $1.36 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $10.76 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.1% from 2021 to 2030.



Get Research Report Sample Pages :



Satellite broadband in public safety refers to the integration of internet and satellite communication to ensure public safety at the time of danger, disaster, or emergency situation and inform the concerned authorities with the help of satellite communications system. The satellite communication system has various different components, which include geostationary satellites, receivers, antennas, and sensors that work together to send the signals in the communication channel.



Furthermore, it offers various features such as voice over internet and access to the high-definition audio and video in the remote areas, which drives the satellite broadband communication in public safety market growth. In addition, satellite broadband can be easily installed anywhere, which offers effective communication channels during the time of relief operations at the time of natural disaster and calamities or in any emergency situation.



Moreover, satellite broadband systems are being used in the maritime operations like rescue operations and naval task force operations for providing enhanced communication channels at the time of war or emergency. This system helps locate the areas of emergency such as the oil spillage in the vast oceans and communicates the important information related to disaster to ease and facilitate search and rescue operations by providing the exact location of the incident.



On the basis of band, C-band dominated the market share and is expected to continue this growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to heavy investment of large-scale organizations in C-band for providing enhanced communication channels for the users.



Moreover, C-band frequencies are ideal for expanding 5G services as it provides high-speed internet connection and have a wider coverage range, which is providing lucrative opportunity for the market.



However, the others segment recorded the highest growth rate due to growing adoption of Ku and Ka bands among the sateliite internet service providers across the globe.

Furthermore, companies and research institutes are researching on Ka-bands to reduce unnecessary non-recurring and re-qualification cost of the frequency band, which is driving the growth of the satellite broadband communication in public safety market.



Procure Complete Research Report Now :



Region wise, the satellite broadband communication in public safety market was dominated by North America in 2020, owing to increase in adoption of advanced technologies, such as IoT, artificial intelligence, and others. In addition, rise in government initiatives for providing high-speed internet connectivity technology to protect individual from natural incidences such as flood, fire attack, and tsunami propels the growth of the market.



However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in satellite expansion activities in India and China. In addition, countries, such as India, China, and Japan, are taking initiatives in the rapid deployment of 5G network across their countries; thereby, driving the market growth.



Furthermore, key players in Asia-Pacific are focusing on enhancing their operations and increasing their overall efficiency to stay competitive in the market, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the satellite broadband communication in public safety market during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a positive impact on revenue of the satellite broadband communication in public safety market, owing to growing digitization across the rural areas of developing countries and surge in investment by the government for improving their communication channels during the pandemic situation. Moreover, various government organizations and NGOs are adopting satellite broadband solution for improving the loss suffered due to various natural disasters, pandemic situation, and to improve their market share.



The satellite broadband provides numerous benefits to various organizations in this pandemic situation such as improving standards of corporate governance and increase in efficiency of workforce for providing services in emergency cases such as storms, floods, and other disasters in remote places.



Key Findings Of The Study :



By band, the C-band segment accounted for the largest satellite broadband communication in public safety market share in 2020.



Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2020.



Inquire Before Buying :



The key players profiled in the satellite broadband communication in public safety market analysis are Gilat Satellite Network, Hughes Network Systems, LLC, Inmarsat Global Limited, Iridium Communications, Inc., Ligado Networks, Singtel, Skycasters, Speedcast, ST Engineering Idirect, Inc., and Viasat, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the satellite broadband communication in public safety industry

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.