BAE Systems Demonstrates Next-Generation M-Code Increment 2 Global Navigation Satellite System User Equipment Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The company's core signal processing capability lays the groundwork for future Position, Navigation, and Timing products

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON:BA) successfully demonstrated M-Code signal tracking with an Increment 2 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receiver powered by the company's Next-Generation Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC). This technological breakthrough is part of the Military User Equipment (MGUE) Increment (Inc) 2 Miniature Serial Interface (MSI) program, the result of a $247 million contract received by BAE Systems in 2020 from U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command.

Continue Reading

"This capability is foundational to powering future generations of assured Position, Navigation, and Timing products."

BAE Systems demonstrates major advancement in core signal processing capability.

Post thi





"This development milestone validates that we have the core of our next-generation GNSS user equipment technology in place," said Luke Bishop, director of Navigation and Sensor Systems at BAE Systems. "This capability is foundational to powering future generations of assured Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) products for the U.S. and its allies."

Increment 2 is a significant leap forward in core signal processing capability and supports advanced signal processing, including support for additional satellite networks. The program will develop and qualify a small form factor receiver for use in applications requiring low size, weight, and power. This allows for easier integration into a wider range of platforms, such as battery-powered handheld receivers.

This builds upon the flexibility offered by BAE Systems' current Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Module (SAASM) and M-Code Increment 1 products. It provides more capability to outpace the threat, including field reprogramming and a flexible software configuration to meet mission needs.

BAE Systems' extensive portfolio of M-Code GPS and anti-jam products provides flexible, efficient, and reliable navigation and guidance solutions for airborne systems, precision munitions, handheld receivers, and embedded applications. Development of the Increment 2 MSI program is conducted at the company's state-of-the-art facility in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where its team is unlocking the future power of this Next-Generation capability.

Details on the company's full line of military GPS, GNSS, and AJ products can be found at

.

For more information, please contact:

Shelley Walcott, BAE Systems

Mobile: 603-508-9107

[email protected]



@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED