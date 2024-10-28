Cellini And Base Piece Collaborate On Sustainable Gifts & Experiences For Christmas 2024 Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 October 2024 - As the Christmas season approaches, shoppers in Singapore are increasingly seeking sustainable and meaningful gifting options. Recognising this shift, homegrown furniture brand Cellini and eco-conscious homeware company Base Piece have joined forces to offer a unique blend of sustainable gifts and enriching experiences this Christmas 2024.





Homegrown brands Cellini and Base Piece are delivering sustainable alternatives to shoppers this festive season.

Sustainable Gifting Made Easy



Cellini, known for its commitment to quality craftsmanship and timeless designs, is partnering with Base Piece , a brand dedicated to creating beautiful and sustainable homeware using recycled materials. Base Piece's use of recycled clay and materials in its ceramics and glassware showcases its commitment to reducing environmental impact – in alignment with Cellini's own dedication to responsible sourcing and mindful consumption.



Customers visiting Cellini's Centrepoint and Tan Boon Liat outlets will have the opportunity to enjoy a special Purchase with Purchase 20% offer on Base Piece's thoughtfully crafted items. Shoppers can discover unique and eco-friendly gifts for loved ones or to add a touch of sustainable elegance to their own home.



Unique Festive Workshops for a Memorable Year-End Celebration



Beyond sustainable gifting, Cellini and Base Piece are also offering customers a unique festive experience. In collaboration with Mente Floreale , they will host a Floral Arrangement & Styling Workshop at Cellini's Centrepoint outlet, at $128 per participant.



Led by Base Piece and Mente Floreale, the event will guide participants in creating stunning floral arrangements and incorporating them into their home decor. The workshop will focus on utilising existing items and seasonal blooms, promoting resourcefulness and creativity while adding a festive touch to living and dining spaces. Topics covered include:







Introduction to Basic Table Styling & Flower Colour Pairing



Introduction to Preserved, Dried & Solar Flowers



Preparation of Flower Materials



Flower Arrangement Demonstration



Tips on Caring for your Flower Arrangement



Hands on component: Arranging flowers in a Bespoke Pitcher



Photoshoot with your Masterpiece

Packaging your Flower Arrangement to Bring Home



No prior experience is required and all necessary materials will be provided by Mente Floreale during the workshop.This Christmas, Cellini and Base Piece invite you to embrace a more sustainable and meaningful approach to gifting and celebration.Customers may visit Cellini's Centrepoint and Tan Boon Liat outlets to enjoy Purchase with Purchase offers on Base Piece items or sign up for the Floral Arrangement & Styling Workshop with Base Piece and Mente Floreale at $128 per person. Find out more at .