GWC Named Sustainability Leader by Forbes Middle East

October 2024 / Doha / Qatar: Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC) – one of the fastest-growing logistics businesses in the MENA region – has achieved a new milestone, ranking ninth regionally in the transport and logistics category on Forbes Middle East’s Sustainability Leaders 2024. The prestigious list recognizes 105 companies leading impactful sustainability initiatives across the region.



Shaikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani, GWC Group Managing Director, said: “This recognition underscores GWC's steadfast commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards and highlights the success of our sustainability efforts. Our strategy encompasses integrating ESG principles into all aspects of operations, aligning with Qatar's Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030), Qatar National Vision 2030, the National Environment and Climate Change Strategy, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)."



He noted: "GWC’s dedication to sustainability positively reinforces the brand power and impact, further enhancing our presence in regional markets. Being recognized among Middle East’s Sustainability Leaders serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing the best logistics solutions and sustainable supply chain, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. Key initiatives include collaboration with Biobin to convert organic waste into fertilizer, which in turn is donated locally, beach clean-ups, tree planting, recycling wooden pallets, energy and water conservation, paperless processes, vehicle route optimization, reduce-reuse-recycle initiatives, energy conservation (including natural and energy-saving lighting initiatives), and resource consumption optimization. Notably, GWC’s Regional Logistics Hub in Ras Bufontas Free Zone was developed in accordance with the GSAS standard."



He added: "GWC is committed to sustainability, striving to foster environmental awareness within the community while integrating best practices in sustainability and social responsibility into our business model. Recently, the company joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world's largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative, aligning itself with over 23,000 companies from 166 countries worldwide committed to promoting responsible business practices and SDGs."



The list spans 12 major corporate sectors, with rankings based on a detailed assessment of each company’s sustainability efforts. Forbes Middle East compared initiatives within each sector, factoring in ESG reporting, greenhouse gas emissions, waste management, water and energy usage, and the adoption of renewable energy and energy-efficient technologies. Only initiatives led by companies in the Middle East were considered. In the second edition of the Middle East’s Sustainability Leaders, Forbes presents companies and leaders involved in moving the region closer to achieving its sustainable agenda through promoting sustainable goals, cultivating regional collaboration, and embracing innovative initiatives, aiming to redefine the future.



In addition to its commitment to sustainability, GWC has been at the forefront of the logistics industry, offering a comprehensive range of services that include freight forwarding, contract logistics, project logistics, and supply chain solutions. Through its state-of-the-art facilities, strategic partnerships, and robust infrastructure, the company supports both economic development and provides seamless, efficient logistics solutions across various industries.



