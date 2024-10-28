Saudi Ministry of Tourism urges investors, tourism firms to secure licenses

(MENAFN) The Saudi Ministry of Tourism has taken significant steps to regulate the tourism sector, urging investors and tourism companies to secure the necessary licenses before operating any tourism facilities. In a recent announcement reported by the Saudi Press Agency, the ministry emphasized the importance of compliance with licensing regulations, stating that penalties would be imposed on those who operate without proper licenses. Notably, fines for repeat violations will be doubled to encourage adherence to these rules.



During recent inspections of licensed facilities, the ministry identified several compliance issues. These included discrepancies in promotional materials, which did not conform to established regulations, as well as failures to display contact information for duty managers prominently at reception areas. Moreover, the inspections revealed instances of invalid licenses held by some government partners within the tourism sector and shortcomings in maintaining cleanliness and conducting necessary maintenance at various facilities.



In response to these findings, the Ministry of Tourism has initiated a campaign aimed at encouraging hospitality providers to comply with licensing and classification standards. This effort is part of a broader strategy to enhance the overall quality of services within the tourism sector and to ensure that all facilities meet the required conditions for operation.



The ministry has also reached out to users of hospitality facilities, inviting them to voice their inquiries and provide feedback regarding the services they receive. Customers are encouraged to contact the unified tourism center at 930 or to engage with the ministry through its official social media channels. This initiative aims to foster a dialogue between the ministry and the public, ultimately leading to improved service standards across the tourism industry.

