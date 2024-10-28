Purple Diamond Offers Comprehensive ISTA Package Testing Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Purple Diamond's packaging engineers ensure safe and reliable consumer goods and packaging for global distribution.

BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Purple Diamond, a leader in packaging engineering and testing solutions, offers ISTA package testing for the consumer goods, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries.These critical tests, developed by the International Safe Transit Association (ISTA), are designed to assess and improve the durability and integrity of packaging for products distributed globally. By offering ISTA Testing, Purple Diamond aims to help businesses reduce costs and minimize damage during transit by ensuring that a client's packaging meets the rigorous demands of real-world distribution environments.Purple Diamond's experienced engineers conduct comprehensive ISTA testing, including drop, shock, and vibration tests to mimic environmental transit conditions and provide clients with data that informs packaging design improvements."Our goal is to support our clients in mitigating the risks associated with global distribution by ensuring their packaging meets ISTA standards,” says Bill Colaiaco, President of Purple Diamond.“We are committed to delivering high-quality, reliable testing data that can help prevent damage, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction."Purple Diamond offers testing across multiple ISTA series, including ISTA 1 (challenging package durability), ISTA 3A (general simulation tests accounting for various vehicle and transportation variations), and ISTA 6 (member-specific tests for e-commerce corporations like Amazon).For businesses looking to ensure their packaging meets the highest standards, Purple Diamond offers free consultations, facility tours, and expert advice on test protocol selection.For more information about Purple Diamond's ISTA Package Testing services or to schedule a consultation, visit .About Purple Diamond: Purple Diamond specializes in packaging engineering, design, and testing solutions for the pharmaceutical, medical device, cosmetics, and consumer products industries. With a commitment to innovation, the company offers cutting-edge services designed to help businesses ensure product safety, regulatory compliance, and efficient distribution, meeting ISTA, ASTM, ISO, and TAPPI Standards. Services include packaging design consulting, prototype development, package integrity testing, and stability storage testing. To learn more, visit

