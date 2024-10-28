Investortv To Host Live Panel: Mined In The USA: Gold, Profits, & Politics On November 1, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mined in the USA: Gold, Profits, & Politics

This live panel discussion will feature CEOs and experts examining gold's record rally and US exploration opportunities.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- investorTV , a digital powered by Global One that brings together industry experts, corporate leaders, and investment professionals for live panel discussions on key topics, announces its upcoming live panel event, "Mined in the USA: Gold, Profits, & Politics." Scheduled for November 1, 2024 at 12 PM EST (4 PM GMT), this exclusive panel discussion will feature distinguished gold mining executives and commodities experts who will analyze gold's unprecedented rally, US exploration investment opportunities and portfolio positioning, and the impact of current market dynamics on the sector.The hour-long event will be moderated by Michael Switow, a seasoned media veteran renowned for his coverage of financial markets. The expert panel includes:- Jason Kosec, President, CEO and Director, Integra Resources- Luke Norman, Chairman, U.S. Gold Corp.- Robert Bergmann, CEO and Director, Relevant Gold Corp.- John Feneck, Portfolio Manager and CEO, Feneck ConsultingThey will explore critical topics affecting the gold sector, including:- Market Dynamics: Understanding gold's unusual correlation with equities and the US dollar amid record prices, and its relationship with the upcoming US elections- Investment Strategy: Analyzing buying opportunities, volatility trends, and optimal portfolio positioning in the current environment- Global Perspectives: Examining the roles of central banks, ETFs, and physical gold demand in shaping market trends- Industry Impact: Exploring M&A activity, junior mining valuations, and producers' responses to record gold prices- US Exploration: Discussing opportunities, challenges, and tax incentives for gold exploration in the USAttendees will gain valuable insights about gold's market behavior, investment strategies, and US exploration investment opportunities, as well as have the chance to ask questions and engage directly with the panelists during the Q&A session.To secure your spot for this live panel event, register here:Slots are limited, so early registration is encouraged.About investorTVinvestorTV is a premier digital platform for industry experts and corporate leaders to explore how key forces shaping the 21st-century economy impact investment decisions. Live interactive conversations provide viewers with exclusive insights and actionable strategies. Launched by Global One Media to empower viewers with free, high-quality investment insights, the platform also connects CEOs and institutional investors to explore the collaborations needed for next-generation innovations. More information at .About Global One MediaGlobal One Media is a full-service investor-focused digital marketing agency solving the needs of publicly traded companies. We deliver creative and effective solutions for digital market awareness and brand positioning across all industries, specializing in content creation and investor engagement for listed and pre-IPO companies. Leveraging our Stocks To Watch network and community-driven channels, we help public companies dominate their sector amid the digital and social media landscape, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world. More information at .Stay connected with investorTV and access the latest content and events through their website and social media channels:YouTube: @InvestorTelevisionTikTok: @investorTwitter:Instagram:Facebook:LinkedIn:

Dito Ramadhan

Global One Media

+65 9420 8605

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.