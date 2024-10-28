Hondajet Elite II Autothrottle Certified By Federal Aviation Administration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HondaJet Elite II became the world's first production model twin turbine Very Light Jet (VLJ) equipped with autothrottle, following certification of the system by the Administration (FAA), which now authorizes Honda Aircraft Company to enable autothrottle functionality on production aircraft. The highly anticipated development represents the next stage in the evolution of Honda's innovative aircraft, long known throughout the aviation for its high degree of cockpit automation.

The HondaJet Elite II autothrottle

Continue Reading

Autothrottle is a system designed to automate the controls governing the speed and thrust of the aircraft in flight. Once the appropriate flight parameters have been set and the autothrottle is engaged, the HondaJet's Garmin G3000® avionics system takes over the throttle controls, utilizing sensor input to monitor and adjust engine output, keeping the aircraft moving at the desired speed and reducing the pilot's workload and increasing passenger comfort. Pilots of HondaJet Elite II aircraft equipped with autothrottle controls will have the option of utilizing these controls across various phases of flight, starting as early as takeoff and carrying through until the landing flare.

"The HondaJet is a design that has consistently pushed the bounds of what is possible," said Honda Aircraft Company President and CEO Hideto Yamasaki. "We anticipate that the addition of this functionality to the HondaJet Elite II will offer customers a new way to experience the joy of flight, in accordance with Honda's principles as a developer of mobility solutions. We are very appreciative of our customers, who have not only shared their excitement but also waited patiently for this development."

The autothrottle is a key innovation for the HondaJet Elite II which promises to enhance the experience of owners and operators. Individuals operating the aircraft single-pilot stand to draw particular benefit from the broadened scope of control automation, which promises to simplify the work of flying and free operators to enjoy the sky. To these customers, autothrottle constitutes a powerful new productivity tool that will enhance efficiency in the cockpit.

About the HondaJet Elite II

The HondaJet Elite II is the latest step in the evolution of the HondaJet, a very light business jet designed and produced entirely by Honda Aircraft Company, headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina. Building on the heritage of nine years of HondaJet products on the aviation market, the HondaJet Elite II is a leading competitor among very light business jets. The HondaJet Elite II flies faster, further, and higher than any other plane in its class. The aircraft incorporates the company's iconic Over-the-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) to improve both external performance characteristics and internal passenger comfort.

The HondaJet Elite II also introduces new control features to the HondaJet lineage which reduce crew workload and further improve passenger comfort.

For more information, visit hondajet .

SOURCE Honda Aircraft Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED