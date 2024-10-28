EXPERIENCE VIBRANT CULTURE AND LUXURY WITH WESTGATE LAS VEGAS' NEW "DAY OF THE DEAD" SUITE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Celebrate the Traditions of Día de los Muertos with an Exclusive Stay in Westgate's Latest Themed Suite

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino unveils its latest unique offering, the Day of the Dead Suite, an immersive celebration of Mexican heritage just in time for Día de los Muertos. The suite combines vibrant colors, authentic cultural elements, and modern luxury to create an unforgettable experience for guests. This limited-time feature joins the property's renowned collection of themed suites, such as the Halloween Suite, Christmas Suite, Flower Suite and more.

Upon entering the Day of the Dead Suite, guests are transported into a world inspired by one of Mexico's most cherished traditions. The centerpiece of this opulent 1,466-square-foot space is a stunning ofrenda (offering altar), adorned with hand-crafted sugar skulls and marigold flowers, paying homage to the ancestors in true Día de los Muertos fashion. Designed to inspire both reflection and celebration, the suite blends rich history with Westgate's signature luxury accommodations.

"Westgate Las Vegas is proud to introduce this stunning suite that honors the rich traditions of Mexico while offering our guests an unforgettable experience in luxury, said Dawn Rawle, Vice President of Marketing. "Our themed suites continue to set us apart, and we're thrilled to invite guests to celebrate the vibrant culture of Dia de los Muertos with us."

Features of the Day of the Dead Suite Include:



An expansive living area, separate bedroom, and two full bathrooms



A private wet bar, perfect for enjoying a handcrafted mezcal cocktail



Floor-to-ceiling windows offering panoramic views of the Las Vegas Country Club and Sunrise Mountain

Decor curated by local artists to evoke the essence of Mexican culture, complete with vibrant murals and traditional papel picado (decorative paper)

The Day of the Dead Suite is available year-round, making it the perfect choice for anyone looking to experience a unique slice of culture while in Las Vegas.

