U.S. Food Safety Testing Market To Reach $8.5 Billion By 2030 With A 6.7% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The U.S. Food Safety Testing Size was valued at $4.5 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $8.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment accounted for nearly half of the total food safety testing market.Rising economically motivated adulteration (EMA), owing to high competition and rise in incidence of food frauds in the country, is the prime factor that is expected to boost the growth of the U.S. food safety testing market during the forecast period. In addition, growing demand for processed foods among millennials further fosters the growth of the market.Request Sample Report:Food fraud is committed when food is deliberately altered for financial gains with the intention of deceiving consumers. The food standards agency (FSA) specifies two main types of food frauds namely, sale of food that is unfit and potentially harmful with deliberate mis-description of food.Increased economically motivated adulteration (EMA), owing to high competition and rise in incidence of food frauds in the country, is the prime factor that boosts the U.S. Food Safety Testing Market Growth during the forecast period.Various regulations on food safety particularly in the developed economies, growth in instances of food fraud, and rise in economically motivated adulteration (EMA), owing to high competition among food producers, drive the food safety testing market.However, high cost of food safety testing, complexity in testing techniques, and lack of harmonization of regulations are anticipated to hamper the U.S. Food Safety Testing Industry Growth.Buy Now and Get Discount Up to 50%:The report emphasizes on different types. By type, the U.S. food safety testing market is classified into pathogen, genetically modified organism (GMO), chemical & toxin, and others. Depending on food tested, the market is categorized into meat & meat product, dairy & dairy products, cereal, grain, & pulse, processed food, and other ingredients. According to different technologies used for food safety testing, the market is segmented into agar culturing, PCR-based assay, immunoassay-based, and others.The players operating in the U.S. food safety testing market have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their U.S. Food Safety Testing Market Share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players operating in the U.S. Food Safety Testing Market Analysis include- ALS Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bureau Veritas SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group Plc, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., PCAS Labs, SGS SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and TUV SUD AG.Purchase Enquiry:Trending Reports:U.S. Baby Infant Formula MarketU.S. Infant and Kids Probiotics MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.