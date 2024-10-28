(MENAFN) The Lebanese Health reported on Sunday that the death toll from Israel's military actions in Lebanon since October 8 of last year has risen to 2,672, with 12,468 individuals suffering injuries. This alarming increase in casualties reflects the escalating violence in the region and the severe impact of the ongoing conflict on civilians.



On Saturday alone, at least 19 people were killed, and 108 others were due to Israeli across various locations in Lebanon. The ministry's figures underscore the devastating toll of the conflict on the Lebanese population as Israeli forces continue their operations in the area. The attacks are part of a broader air campaign launched by Israel, which has intensified since last month in response to alleged Hezbollah targets.



Israel's military actions in Lebanon mark a significant escalation from a year of ongoing cross-border hostilities with Hezbollah. This heightened offensive comes in the context of Israel's brutal campaign in Gaza, which has drawn international condemnation and warnings that the Middle East is on the brink of a wider regional conflict. The situation remains highly volatile as the humanitarian crisis deepens in both Lebanon and Gaza.



Despite these international concerns, Israel's military actions have expanded further, with an incursion into southern Lebanon launched on October 1. This escalation in military activity raises serious questions about the potential for further violence and instability in the region, as well as the protection of civilians caught in the crossfire. The ongoing conflict continues to exacerbate the humanitarian situation and poses significant challenges to achieving peace and stability in the area.

