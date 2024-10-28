Contrivian Lighthousetm Wins 2024 Gartner® Eye On Innovation Award For Communications Service Providers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Contrivian North StarTM among the Finalists

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Contrivian is proud to have been named a winner of the 2024 Gartner Eye on Innovation Award for Communications Service Providers for our Lighthouse solution, in the Americas region. This solution is recognized for its breakthrough approach to improving enterprise internet performance. Additionally, the Contrivian North StarTM was named an innovation award finalist, which we believe further solidifies Contrivian's role as a leader in enterprise connectivity solutions.

Revolutionizing Enterprise Connectivity

2024 Gartner Eye on Innovation Award Winner

As enterprises move from legacy MPLS networks to SD-WAN and SaaS-delivered applications, they face new challenges with internet services, such as DIA, broadband, and satellite, which lack the reliability and consistency of MPLS. Contrivian Lighthouse, deployed in mid-2024, addresses these challenges by optimizing multi-access connectivity in real-time, ensuring a seamless performance across various applications and services.

The Lighthouse technology solution employs a network of internet beacons, strategically positioned near critical infrastructure such as cloud regions, SaaS applications, and data centers. These beacons continuously monitor and adjust traffic to deliver the best possible connection, ensuring optimal performance without the need for complicated setups or costly infrastructure.

In addition to Lighthouse's win, Contrivian's North Star platform-designed to simplify the management of global connectivity-was named an innovation finalist. North Star enables enterprises to efficiently source, order, and manage connectivity services across multiple regions, while providing real-time visibility into network performance and service delivery.

"We believe that receiving this mention for both Contrivian Lighthouse and Contrivian North Star underscores our dedication to transforming enterprise connectivity," said Grant Kirkwood, CEO of Contrivian. "While Lighthouse delivers real-time optimization and ensures superior performance, North Star simplifies global connectivity management, empowering enterprises to stay connected and operational with ease."

Since its deployment, Lighthouse has prevented over 100 service-impacting outages, saving clients millions in downtime costs. The solution integrates multiple access technologies such as 5G, LEO satellite, and broadband, ensuring continuous connectivity, even in remote locations. This combination allows enterprises to optimize performance without sacrificing flexibility.

Similarly, the North Star platform has transformed the procurement and management process for enterprises, reducing global connectivity quote times from weeks to minutes and driving significant cost savings by leveraging the most efficient network paths.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

The identification of 2024 Gartner Eye on Innovation Award for Communications Service Providers

finalists or winner(s) is not an endorsement by Gartner of any vendor, product, or service, but is a recognition by industry peers for innovation excellence that inspires others.

About Contrivian

Contrivian is a global leader in enterprise connectivity solutions, dedicated to improving network performance and simplifying connectivity management for businesses worldwide. With innovative solutions like LighthouseTM and the North StarTM platform , Contrivian provides enterprises with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of modern connectivity.

For more information, please contact:

Joe DeSantis

+1.415.579.0488

[email protected]

SOURCE Contrivian

