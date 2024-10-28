UN head expresses shock regarding alarming levels of death, injury, destruction in Gaza

(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep shock on Sunday at the alarming levels of death, injury, and destruction occurring in northern Gaza. He criticized Israeli authorities for their ongoing denial of humanitarian aid deliveries, making exceptions only in a few cases. Guterres underscored that the conditions faced by Palestinian civilians trapped in the region have become increasingly dire due to Israel's military operations in northern Gaza, as highlighted in a statement from his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.



The UN chief particularly focused on the critical situation in areas such as Jabalia, Beit Lahiya, and Beit Hanoun, where civilians are trapped beneath rubble and lack access to essential medical care, food, and shelter. He raised alarms about the postponement of a polio vaccination campaign, which poses a significant risk to thousands of children in the area. This delay in vaccination efforts adds to the already precarious health situation faced by the population.



Guterres condemned the ongoing conflict for its apparent disregard for international humanitarian law, calling for an immediate cease-fire, the unconditional release of all hostages, and accountability in the name of humanity. He emphasized the urgent need to protect humanitarian workers and first responders in the region, whose critical contributions must be facilitated and safeguarded during these challenging times.



The Israeli military has maintained a relentless offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire. According to local health authorities, nearly 43,000 people, predominantly women and children, have been killed, with over 100,000 others injured. The ongoing Israeli actions have displaced almost the entire population of the territory, which is currently facing severe shortages of food, clean water, and medical supplies due to a sustained blockade.

