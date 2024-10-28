ROC Welcomes Special Advisor For Partnerships Sachin Ratta To Drive Transformation In India And Southeast Asia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Move Is in Line with the Biometric Company's Global Expansion Plans to Tap into High-Growth Markets Through Innovative Use Cases

DENVER and NEW DELHI, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ROC , the leading American computer vision and biometrics provider, names Sachin Ratta as Special Advisor, Partnerships, ROC India, to spearhead business development and strategic partnerships in India and Southeast Asia, pivotal regions in ROC's ambitious global expansion plans.

"I'm eager to support ROC in this strategic role and help bring their world-class biometric solutions to India and the surrounding region," said Ratta. "With ROC's unmatched innovations and principled approach to AI, we can make a significant impact in digital identity, national eID, and digital payments. India is witnessing unprecedented technological growth and the potential for transformation in both the private and public sectors is immense."

Ratta brings over 15 years of experience in biometrics and digital payments, with extensive knowledge of the FinTech, government, and enterprise sectors. In this role, Ratta will leverage his expertise and network to open up new markets for ROC, focusing on cutting-edge biometric technologies such as face, fingerprint, and palm recognition. He will advise the company on market strategies and partnerships across the Southeast Asian region.

"Sachin shares our vision to create a smarter and safer world through the ethical and responsible use of biometrics and Vision AI," said Susan Amick, VP of Business Development, Commercial Markets at ROC. "His deep understanding of local markets and customer-centric approach to partnership building are invaluable as we look to forge meaningful partnerships across the region and deliver tailored solutions that resonate with local needs."

India is a mature market for digital identity and payments, with the largest and most sophisticated biometric ID program in the world, Aadhaar, and a flourishing fintech industry. Ratta's appointment will allow ROC to better cater to this market more effectively, blending localized knowledge and go-to-market strategies that take local market regulations and partnership dynamics into consideration.

ROC's suite of next-gen biometric and Vision AI solutions encompass face, fingerprint, iris, object recognition, and ABIS. They promise to deliver tangible improvements by simplifying identity verification, bolstering security measures, curbing fraud, and creating more satisfying customer experiences at airports, banks, public transport, and government services.

With Ratta's guidance, ROC hopes to build trust and acquire new customers in the region. According to NIST, the company leads the global rankings in face recognition and fingerprint recognition:



#1 global face recognition provider in combined accuracy and efficiency.

#1 global fingerprint recognition provider in combined accuracy and efficiency. #1 most accurate palm print algorithm in the West.

