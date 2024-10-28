SHIPLEY DO-NUTS POSTS RECORD SAME-STORE SALES LEVELS AND STORE COUNTS IN Q3

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts , one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing donut brands, continued to gain momentum in the second half of the year, posting its 15th consecutive quarter of positive sales, growing unit count to 360 stores and adding restaurant marketing leader Laurie Curtis to its executive team.

Curtis, who joined Shipley in September as senior vice president of marketing, brings more than 25 years of national brand marketing experience to the executive leadership team. She most recently served as CMO at Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux and previously was vice president of marketing and menu innovation for Denny's. Her additional brand experience includes leadership roles with TGI Fridays, Pizza Hut and Domino's.

At Shipley, Curtis is responsible for all aspects of marketing, communication, culinary and product innovation strategy.

"Laurie joins Shipley at a dynamic time as we begin to lean more heavily into product innovation and digital sales to drive our growth, which is happening faster than ever in our 88-year history," said Shipley CEO Flynn Dekker. "Her strong background in product development will help us continue to generate even more awareness about the Shipley brand and excitement around our menu as we enter markets across the country."

In Q3, Shipley delivered the most successful product launch in company history. Egg & Cheese kolaches, in three varieties - Egg & Cheese; Sausage, Egg & Cheese; and Jalapeno, Sausage, Egg & Cheese -

launched as LTOs on July 1, 2024, and quickly became a guest favorite, breaking sales records week after week. As a result, the Egg & Cheese lineup is now on Shipley's permanent menu, with another variety, Bacon, Egg & Cheese, introduced as an LTO through Dec. 31, 2024.

In addition to the growing menu, Shipley also added four new stores in Q3. The company is on track to achieve back-to-back years with record openings and has added more than 100 units to its development pipeline.

To support its future expansion, Shipley recently moved into a new 15,000-square-foot Houston headquarters with space for its growing corporate team.

Looking forward, Shipley is focusing on national expansion, with franchise opportunities throughout the Southeast, Mid-South and Midwest. For more information, visit

ABOUT SHIPLEY DO-NUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts

is one of the nation's oldest and largest donut brands, with more than 360 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 12 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 110 on

Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®

2024 list and No. 1 in its category and is No. 147 on the Technomic 2024 Top 500 . For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts . Follow Shipley on Instagram

and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts, and sign up for Do-Happy Rewards at ShipleyDonuts/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

