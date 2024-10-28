(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Co-authors Julie Smith and Lori Ludwig of Performance Ally

When Behavior Consistency Really Matters

- Dr. Julie M. Smith, CEO of Performance Ally

FAIRMONT, WV, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- If you're like most leaders and performance improvement professionals, you understand how difficult it can be to get even the simplest behaviors started in your organization, let alone to turn them into lasting, winning habits. Fortunately, there's now an easier way to establish habits at scale. Vital Behavior Blueprint: 5 Steps to Embed Mission-Critical Habits into Your Organization's DNA by Drs. Julie M. Smith and Lori Ludwig is launching on October 31, 2024! Available for pre-order on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, this practical guide is a game-changer for any organization striving to make mission-critical behaviors stick.

Smith and Ludwig, co-founders of Performance Ally, offer a simple, five-step process to transform key behaviors into lasting habits that evolve alongside your organization's strategies and processes. Backed by science, the book is accompanied by the Behavior BlueprintTM HUB-an interactive, video-guided toolkit with templates, workshops, advisory support, and a masterclass program to help teams achieve breakthrough results at scale. The HUB is an all-in-one, DIY platform for building and managing Vital Behavior Blueprints to execute any performance improvement effort.

A wide variety of organizations have already experienced the power of Vital Behaviors:

“Our agency-wide Vital Behaviors ensured that 50 people on our remote hospice care teams delivered the 'perfect care visit' every time.”

“Our shift-wide Vital Behaviors got people to follow safety and quality procedures every time.”

“Our customer service Vital Behaviors helped our 8,000 in-home appliance repair technicians improve our Net Promoter Score from mid-tier to top-tier among our competitors.”

“Our global Vital Behaviors aligned 29,000 flight attendants around the world to do the four things our frequent flyers said were the most important things they wanted in-flight to remain loyal to our airline.”

“The inconsistency of behavior is a silent killer of business results,” says Dr. Smith, CEO of Performance Ally.“That's why we developed this book and our Blueprint HUB-to bring our proven strategies to life and help leaders drive real change.”

Vital Behavior Blueprint website:

Dr. Lori Ludwig, Chief Performance Architect at Performance Ally, adds,“Our approach has helped tens of thousands of people improve organizational outcomes tenfold. Many organizations are building this process into their business planning cycles to execute their strategies effectively.”

Derek Cortez, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Chileda (comprehensive care centers for children and adults with cognitive and behavioral challenges), said,“Our most recent strategic plan aims to reduce staff injuries leveraging the wisdom of the Vital Behavior Blueprint. The crystal-clear layout of the Blueprint provides our team with a map and set of instructions by which we are able to implement the Vital Behaviors to improve safety in our organization. We are implementing our Blueprint and are already seeing transformational value.”

Readers will discover the transformative power of Vital Behaviors through real-world success stories. They'll learn:

.How to identify the Vital Behaviors that will propel their organization to unparalleled success when adopted at scale.

.A groundbreaking 5-Step process to embed Vital Behaviors as lasting habits, with the flexibility to evolve dynamically.

.Effective methods to ensure leaders and team members feel valued every day for doing the actions that matter the most.

Vital Behavior Blueprint: 5 Steps to Embed Mission-Critical Habits into Your Organization's DNA is priced at $27.99 on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

Joe Jimenez, Former CEO, Novartis and Co-Founder & Managing Director, Aditum Bio, shared his validation:“One of the most important leadership lessons I learned is that human behavior can be a root cause of poor performance-and most importantly, with the right tools we can do something about it. This should be taught in every business school. Luckily, it's available now in this book.”

