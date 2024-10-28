Discover Fenton Village Block Party Showcases Local Businesses And Talent In Silver Spring

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fenton Village Silver Spring

Discover Fenton Village Block Party

Block Party Performers & Attendees

Fenton Village Executive Director Daniel Moijueh Initiates Fall Celebration of Community Spirit, Small Business, and Local Talent

- Daniel Moijueh, Executive Director of Fenton Village, Inc SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fenton Village 's annual "Discover Fenton Village" Block Party brought the heart of Silver Spring to life on October 20, filling the streets with music, art, and a strong sense of community. This fall-themed celebration spotlighted the diverse small businesses and local entertainers that make Fenton Village a unique destination.Organized by Fenton Village, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to preserving and promoting the neighborhood, the event aimed to increase awareness of the 240+ independent businesses located between Georgia Avenue and Fenton Street. Home to a variety of restaurants, cafes, yoga studios, beauty salons, music stores, and art spaces, Fenton Village represents the vibrant cultural diversity and entrepreneurial spirit that define Silver Spring.“Supporting the businesses in Fenton Village is not just about shopping locally-it's about investing in the community,” said Daniel Moijueh, Executive Director of Fenton Village, Inc.“These businesses provide jobs, foster creativity, and contribute to the economic vitality of Silver Spring. Events like this block party highlight the incredible talent and diversity within our neighborhood while bringing people together in celebration.”The weekend event featured a showcase of local artwork at CREATE Arts Center, a festive pumpkin patch on Thayer, and a Main Stage performance at Citizens and Culture's parking lot. Families enjoyed activities like pumpkin carving, sack races, and face painting, while sports fans gathered for a lively Sunday Football Bar Crawl, which included stops at Quarry House Tavern, Third Hill Brewing, and Fire Station 1.In addition to celebrating local businesses, the event promoted civic engagement through a voter registration drive hosted by Omega Psi Phi Fraternity at Quality Time School. Attendees also had the opportunity to join a worship service at Jesus House, while local bands, including Ras Slick and the Dutty Bus Crew, closed the night with soulful reggae performances at Abyssinia Ethiopian Restaurant.Looking ahead, Fenton Village, Inc. plans to use grant funding to further support local businesses and provide resources for growth. The organization has also developed a digital community portal to help local business owners stay connected with events, meetings, and important outreach efforts.For more information about upcoming events and ways to support Fenton Village, visit fentonvillage.About Fenton VillageFenton Village, Inc. is a non-profit dedicated to the preservation and protection of Fenton Village, a diverse, eclectic neighborhood located in Silver Spring, Maryland. Nestled between Georgia Avenue and Fenton Street (bordered by Wayne Avenue and Selim Road), Fenton Village is home to 240+ small independent businesses.For media inquiries, contact:Clorissa Wright: ...

