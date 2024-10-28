Haryana Environment Minister Inaugurates 4 Anti-Smog Guns In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Oct 28 (IANS) Haryana's Industry, Environment, Forest and Wildlife Rao Narbir Singh inaugurated four anti-smog guns launched by Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) in the Civil Lines area here on Monday.

The minister said that the is working seriously to reduce environmental pollution.

Under this new introduction, mechanised cleaning of roads is being done. Apart from this, sprinkling of water on roads and trees is going on continuously to prevent dust from flying.

"To ensure compliance with Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) rules, teams are monitoring different areas, and action is also being taken against those doing banned activities. Increasing environmental pollution is a matter of concern for all of us and everyone should give their cooperation for pollution control," Rao said.

He pointed out that the second phase of GRAP has been implemented in the Delhi-NCR region by the Air Quality Management Commission, and everyone should follow the restrictions imposed under it so that we can get a clean environment.

Commissioner of MCG, Narhari Singh Bangar, who was also present for the occasion, said that the MCG is making every effort to reduce pollution.

"In this direction, four anti-smog gun machines have been started on a trial basis on Monday to prevent dust from flying in the corporation area and control pollution," he said.

This machine can spray water up to 20 metres with 320-degree gun rotation. The machine has a stainless steel tank of 1000 litres capacity. The speciality of this machine is that it can also go to small streets and markets.

The cost of one machine is about Rs 18 lakh. Thus, it is estimated that about 72 lakh rupees will be spent on all four machines. He informed that the corporation is already operating tractor-mounted anti-smog guns in the area.

On this occasion, Municipal Corporation's Additional Municipal Commissioner Y. S. Gupta, Joint Commissioner Suman Bhankhar, RO Pollution Control Board Vijay Chaudhary, Executive Engineer Manoj Kumar, outgoing corporation councillors Kuldeep Yadav, Brahma Yadav and Dharambir Singh, BJP leader Rakesh Yadav and other dignitaries were present.