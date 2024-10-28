Shilpa Shetty Goes ‘Taambdi Chaamdi’, Hubby Raj Kundra Asks, 'All Okay?'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently joined the latest trend by posting a fun reel on the popular Marathi song“Taambdi Chaamdi.”

Dressed in a vibrant outfit and showcasing her signature dance moves, Shilpa's reel quickly drew attention not only from fans but also from her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, who couldn't resist adding a playful comment under the post. He asked,“All okay?” sparking a string of amusing replies from fans.

On Monday, the 'Dhadkan' actress took to Instagram to share a humorous reel of herself grooving to the peppy Marathi track, which is composed and produced by Kratex and Krunal Ghorpade.

In the video, Shilpa is seen making goofy faces while grooving on the song.

The post garnered hilarious reactions from fellow celebrities and friends in the industry. Neelam Kothari commented,“Hysterical”, while Sanjay Kapoor wrote,“Chembur.”

Earlier, Mrunal Thakur also shared her reel vibing to“Taambdi Chaamdi.” Stars Ranveer Singh and Shraddha Kapoor included the trending song in their Instagram stories.

Shreyas Sagvekar not only penned the lyrics for“Taambdi Chaamdi” but also sang the song. Sagvekar revealed to media that the song was inspired by his everyday experiences.

On the work front, Shilpa began her acting career with the thriller“Baazigar” and is celebrated for her roles in films like“Dhadkan”,“Dus”,“Life in a... Metro”, and“Dostana.”

She returned to the screen in 2021 with the comedy“Hungama 2”. Most recently, Shilpa appeared alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in Rohit Shetty's series“Indian Police Force.”

Shetty is now awaiting the release of his highly-anticipated cop drama“Singham Again” which stars an ensemble cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff.

It is the fifth entry in the cop universe and the third film in the Singham series.

The film will hit theatres on November 1.