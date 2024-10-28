Entertainment And Gaming Industry A Promising Driver Of The Global Motion Tracking System Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

A motion tracking system offers real-time data tracking of moving objects produced through motion tracking. Motion Tracking intensifies human-computer interaction, and consequently, is an important aspect in the computer animation of a 3-D model. This is increasingly used in gaming, surveillance, and mostly in the industry. Motion tracking is extensively used in the entertainment industry.

Segmental Insight

The global motion tracking system is segmented by type, application, and end-user.

Based on the type, the market is segmented into ultrasonic, optical, and magnetic. The global motion tracking system market is expected to witness substantial growth, owing to developments and investments in optical motion tracking systems for films and live shows.

Based on application, the market is segmented into wireless tracker, head tracker, hand & finger tracker, vision tracker, and others.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into sports, medical, military, and others. Motion tracking systems are mostly used in Military, entertainment, sports, and medical applications, validation of computer vision, and the robotics sector.

Regional Insight

Geographically, the global motion tracking system is segmented into North America, Europe,Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

One of the prime markets for motion tracking technology is North America. This region is expected to witness tremendous growth due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the field of entertainment, sports, and medical science.



Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific, is expected to witness considerable growth in the market, owing to the rapid adoption of advanced technologies in these regions. Additionally, usage of motion tracking technology in the film and gaming industry is further expected to fuel market growth in the region. LAMEA is expected to witness considerable growth in the motion tracking system market as this region is considered as the most active gaming community.

Competitive Players

Qualisys AB (Sweden),Polhemus (U.S.),Xsens (the Netherlands),PhaseSpace (U.S.),WorldViz (U.S.),Sixense Enterprises Inc. (U.S.),Virtual Realities LLC (U.S.),CAST Group of Companies Inc. (U.S.),Phoenix Technologies Ltd. (U.S.). Recent Developments





