(MENAFN) European Council President Charles Michel has urged the European Union (EU) to change its approach to international relations, particularly in how it communicates with countries outside the bloc. In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Michel emphasized the need for the EU to move away from a patronizing stance that often involves “lecturing” other regions. He argued that to effectively counter the rising influence of Russia and China, the EU must adopt a more respectful and understanding attitude toward its global partners.



Michel acknowledged that the EU has developed a belief that it possesses the absolute understanding of right and wrong. This mindset, he pointed out, can hinder genuine engagement with other nations, especially those in the developing world. He highlighted a tendency within the EU to approach discussions with a reflex that resembles lecturing, which can alienate countries that have signed agreements with the bloc on strategic, trade, or political cooperation.



The EU’s communication style, according to Michel, often lacks the necessary nuance and respect for the perspectives of its partners. He provided an example of the EU's approach to enforcing standards and regulations on trading partners, specifically mentioning fishing rules. Michel noted that the terminology used—such as "yellow card" or "red card"—can come across as humiliating. This language gives the impression that the EU is both a player and a referee in the international arena, a dual role that undermines the respect and collaboration needed for effective partnerships.



These comments come in the context of the ongoing geopolitical shifts, as numerous world leaders gathered in Russia for the 16th BRICS Summit, where countries like Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey were represented. Michel's remarks reflect a growing awareness within the EU that its current approach may need reevaluation to enhance its global influence and foster more constructive relationships with other nations.

