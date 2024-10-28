ISAAC Rewards Fleets For Driver Retention, Safety & Compliance Improvements

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ISAAC COO Julie Phaneuf, Jim Angel of SpeedGauge, Michael Robinson of C.A.T. and ISAAC CEO Jacques DeLarochelliere at the awards ceremony.

Phaneuf, Angel, Guy Broderick of Kriska and DeLarochelliere.

C.A.T., Kriska honored with North American awards at ISAAC HORIZON 2024

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ISAAC Instruments announced it has honored C.A.T. Inc. for its driver retention efforts and Kriska Holdings for its continued commitment to safety and compliance. The two North American trucking fleet award winners were honored at a dinner during the recent ISAAC HORIZON 2024 User Conference in Dallas, Texas.Driver Retention Award, sponsored by SpeedGaugeC.A.T. Inc. claimed the Driver Retention Award, which honors trucking fleets leveraging ISAAC's platform to better cater to their professional drivers.C.A.T. has historically experienced a retention rate of over 98%, and during 2024 its average ISAAC Coach score has exceeded 92% (out of a possible 100%) across its entire North American fleet. The result has been a significant drop in collisions and incidents, and more drivers receiving safety and performance bonuses.The fleet has also created an online safety rewards store to further reward drivers who achieve clean inspections, attended safety meetings and received positive feedback from a shipper.ISAAC's judges were impressed with C.A.T.'s driver-focused initiatives, including working with customers to eliminate freight falling out of trailer doors through improved loading practices, as well as testing a new dispatch system with integrated artificial intelligence that runs on the ISAAC platform.In 2023, C.A.T. was named North America's top fleet in the large carrier category in the annual industrywide Best Fleets to Drive For contest.Safety & Compliance Improvement Award, sponsored by SpeedGaugeKriska earned the top prize in the Safety & Compliance category, which recognizes fleets using the ISAAC platform to enhance their safety culture and compliance results. Kriska continues to be among the safest fleets operating across North America, based on U.S. Department of Transportation and Ministry of Ontario safety records.Kriska has utilized the ISAAC platform and additional technologies including SpeedGauge to lower speeding events while increasing miles-per-gallon. Compliance figures have continued to rise as Kriska leverages ISAAC to reduce the burden of paperwork and other manual tasks for drivers.Kriska also uses the integrated ISAAC InView camera system to improve driver training. The fleet offers six weeks of in-cab training for new drivers alongside some of the industry's most experienced driver trainers.“We take newly licensed drivers and don't just teach them to drive, we teach them to be professional drivers,” the company stressed in its nomination.In accepting the award, Safety & Training Supervisor Guy Broderick praised Kriska's leadership team for the support they provide to the safety department, and said technology partners such as ISAAC play a key role in helping the fleet continue to“push the safety envelope.”Honoring Strong PerformanceC.A.T. and Kriska were each honored during the ISAAC Client Recognition Awards Dinner on October 22. Both fleets receive $3,000 U.S. to distribute at their discretion, as well as a video highlighting their tremendous achievements, paid for and produced by ISAAC.Michael Robinson, C.A.T.'s vice president of safety, compliance and driver development, said the award money would be added into the fleet's bonus program so drivers can further benefit from their hard work.“All of us at ISAAC congratulate C.A.T. and Kriska for their endless efforts to better serve drivers and their dedication to highway safety,” said Jacques DeLarochelliere, ISAAC's CEO and co-founder.“The stories from all of this year's nominees are inspiration for us to find more innovative ways to provide greater value to our fleet clients.”This year's nominations were reviewed by an expanded panel of judges from various ISAAC departments with more than 125 years of combined service to the trucking industry. The awards were open to all fleet clients whose ISAAC platform deployment was completed no later than June 1, 2023.About ISAAC InstrumentsISAAC offers in-cab technology that goes far beyond ELDs. We partner with trucking companies to simplify the life of drivers and keep the wheels turning. We provide a reliable, comprehensive open platform that allows fleets to integrate all of their business apps on a single device. Our real-time, in-cab coaching supports eco-driving for unparalleled fuel savings and safer highways, while artificial intelligence (AI) technology empowers informed decision-making. ISAAC is the market leader in Canada and has a rapidly growing presence among top-performing fleets across the United States. For more information about ISAAC, visit: .

