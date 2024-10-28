Zelensky Proposes To Extend Martial Law In Ukraine Until February 2025
(MENAFN- IANS) Kyiv, Oct. 28 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed Monday to extend the country's current martial law until February 7, 2025.
The parliament press service reported that the presidential bill on extending martial law has been submitted to the parliament.
In a separate bill, Zelensky also requested that lawmakers prolong the general military mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days, which expires on November 10, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Ukrainian parliament first imposed martial law and declared mobilization in February 2022 following the onset of conflict with Russia.
