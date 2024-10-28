Telangana Govt Transfers 13 IAS, Three IFS Officials

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 28 (IANS) In a bureaucratic reshuffle, the of Telangana on Monday transferred 13 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officials and three Indian Forest Service (IFS) officials.

Two separate Government Orders (GOs) in this regard were issued by the General Administration Department.

Reddy, Collector & District Magistrate, Nalgonda has been transferred and posted Collector & District Magistrate, Rangareddy in place of K.Shashanka, who has been posted as Commissioner, State Flagship Projects.

Ila Tripathi, Director, will be the new Collector & District Magistrate, Nalgonda.

M. Hanumantha Rao, Special Commissioner & Ex Special Secretary, GA (I&PR) Department has been transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Yadadri Bhongir vice Zendage Hanumant Kondiba

T. K. Sreedevi, Commissioner, SCD will be Commissioner & Director of Municipal Administration, replacing V.P. Gautham, who has been relieved from Full Additional Charge (FAC).

Manda Makarandu, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Nizamabad, is transferred and posted as Project Director (CMRO) Project office of CCLA, Hyderabad.

Zendage Hanumant Kondiba is posted as Director, of Tourism in place of Ila Tripathi. Hanumant Kondibais was also placed in FAC the post of Director, Endowments duly relieving M.Hanumantha Rao, from FAC.

S. Harish, Joint Secretary to Government, Revenue (DM) Department is transferred and posted as Special Commissioner, I&PR & EO, Special Secretary, GA(I&PR) Department vice M. Hanumantha Rao. Harish is also placed in FAC of the post of Joint Secretary to the government, Revenue (DM) Department.

T. Vinay Krishna Reddy, Joint Secretary to the government, HM & FW Department is transferred and posted as Commissioner, R&R and LA, I&CAD Department.

Aisha Masrat Khanam, who was waiting for the posting, is posted as Joint Secretary to Government, HM & FW Department Vice T. Vinay Krishna Reddy.

Nikhil Chakravarthi, Executive Director, TGIIC is placed in FAC for the post of Additional Commissioner. CT.

K. Chandra Sekhar Reddy, MD, HACA is placed in FAC of the post of MD, Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited vice Chittem Lakshmi.

S. Dilip Kumar, CEO, ZP, Medchal Malkajgiri is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Nizamabad vice Manda Makarandu.

N. Kshitija, Chief Conservator of Forests, Jogulamba Circle is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Scheduled Castes Development Department for appointment as Managing Director, Scheduled Castes Development Corporation, Telangana,

V.V.L. Subhadra Devi, Deputy Conservator of Forests (FCA), office of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF), Telangana, Hyderabad is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of the Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department for appointment as Additional Commissioner (Urban Forestry), Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

G. Gyaneshwar, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Forest Divisional Officer, Flying Squad Party, Siddipet District is transferred and posted as District Forest Officer, Vikarabad.