Ship Traffic Suspended In Turkiye's Bosphorus Strait Due To Fog

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- Ship traffic in Istanbul has been temporarily suspended in Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait due to fog, which led to a decrease in visibility, said the Turkish of and Communications on Monday.

The Bosphorus Strait connects the Black Sea and the Sea of Marmara, separates the continents of Asia and Europe, and is an important sea passage for ships to cross. (end)

