Industrial Exports Reach New Global Markets Despite Regional Challenges

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- The industrial exports have seen significant growth, reaching over 144 international markets as demand expands beyond traditional regions.Fathi Jaghbir, President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, noted that despite a slight overall decline in exports over the past eight months (down by 2.2% compared to last year), Jordanian industries have found new opportunities in less conventional markets such as Belgium, South Korea, Ukraine, Norway, Burma, Latvia, and Luxembourg.Jaghbir emphasized that traditional markets remain strong, with a 13% increase in exports to Arab nations, totaling JD2.299 billion. This boost was particularly noticeable in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, with growth rates of 51%, 11%, and 38%, respectively.Exports to North America also rose by over 12%, reaching JD1.562 billion, with notable demand from the U.S. market, where exports increased by 14%.The shift to non-traditional markets also proved promising. European markets showed prominent growth, particularly in Ukraine with an increase of JD 17 million, Belgium with JD 19 million, Norway with JD 9 million, Italy with JD 8 million, and Finland with a JD 6 million increase.Additionally, exports to South Korea and Japan rose by 82% and 18%, respectively, with Jordanian products making inroads into new markets like Burma, Latvia, and Luxembourg.Despite regional challenges and political tensions that could impact trade, Jaghbir highlighted the resilience of Jordan's industrial sector, capable of adapting to complex global conditions.Jaghbir highlighted significant growth across various industrial sectors. The leather and garments sector led the way, with an impressive increase of over JD 196 million, marking a 20% growth rate. Following closely was the food and supply sector, which expanded by more than JD 125 million, reflecting a robust 31% growth.The medical supplies and therapeutic products sector also maintained strong performance, growing by JD 52 million, or 16%.Furthermore, exports from the plastics and rubber sector saw a notable rise, increasing by over JD 17 million, translating to a 17% growth rate.Conversely, some sectors, including construction, mining, and engineering, faced export declines due to global price fluctuations and shifting regional demand.Jaghbir concluded by expressing optimism for further expansion into new markets, contingent on overcoming current obstacles and enhancing promotional efforts.He emphasized that Jordan's strong export performance, despite various hurdles, reflects the country's industrial capacity and adaptability, showcasing the global competitiveness of Jordanian products and the robust, diverse base of the nation's industrial sector.