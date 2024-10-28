Afghanistan A Cricket Team Crowned 2024 Asia Cup Champions After Defeating Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Afghanistan A team defeated Sri Lanka in the final match of the 2024 Asia Cup, securing the title by maintaining seven wickets.

In this match, Sediqullah Atal was the top batsman with 55 runs, while Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar and Bilal Sami were the standout bowlers, taking two and three wickets, respectively.

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first. In their 20 overs, they scored 133 runs while losing seven wickets. Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar took two wickets, and Bilal Sami captured three, leading the Afghan attack.

In the second innings, Afghanistan successfully reached the target in 18.1 overs, claiming victory in the match.

The Afghanistan team lost only three wickets in their chase. Sediqullah Atal continued his impressive form, scoring 55 runs and emerging as the top batsman for the Blue Tigers.

In the end, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar was named the Player of the Match for his all-around performance.

This victory is a significant achievement for the Afghanistan A team, showcasing their growth and dominance in the tournament.

The players demonstrated strong teamwork, with both batting and bowling units contributing to the success.

Winning the 2024 Asia Cup has cemented the Afghanistan A cricket team's reputation as a formidable side in the region. The triumph not only brings joy to fans but also signifies a bright future for Afghanistan cricket on the international stage.

