Invaders Accommodate Russian Arrivals In New Apartment Blocks Erected To Replace Mutilated Ukrainian Houses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, a group of St. Petersburg moved into new apartment blocks on the site of destroyed buildings in the city center, while Ukrainian owners of the latter were offered no compensation whatsoever.

This was reported by the aide to the Mariupol Mayor in exile, Petro Andriushchenko , Ukrinform saw.

"Metallurhiv Avenue, downtown. We have people whose destroyed apartments were replaced by new buildings of the 'Leningrad Quarter' residential quarter. Mortgage anthills, where St. Petersburg residents have already moved in. And our people are not even offered anything as compensation," the report says.

Andriushchenko noted that the occupation authorities have canceled all compensation programs since January 2025, so those who have lost their homes amid hostilities have no prospects of receiving new accommodation or compensation.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Mariupol, the city temporarily captured by the Russian army, the invaders decided to demolish more than 20 high-rise apartment blocks in the Left Bank district

