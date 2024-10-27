Pakistan Delivers 1,000 Tents, 4,000 Blankets To JHCO To Be Dispatched For Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - In response to the critical situation in Palestine and in preparation for the winter, the Pakistani has dispatched another relief consignment, including 1,000 tents and 4,000 blankets, to support the Palestinian people and help alleviate their suffering, the Pakistani embassy in Amman said on Sunday.

The assistance is dispatched amid "ongoing, indiscriminate" Israeli aggression in Gaza and the West Bank, where the Palestinian people are enduring a worsening humanitarian crisis and are in urgent need of aid, the embassy said in a statement to The Jordan Times.

A relief plane carrying the humanitarian assistance arrived on Sunday at the Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, where the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistani embassy of in Amman Shakaib Rafique formally handed over the consignment to the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO).

Defence Attaché at the Pakistani embassy Col Raja Amjad Yaqub and General Coordinator for Alkhadmit Foundation Pakistan Wadah Kilany attended the handing over ceremony.

In his remarks, Rafique stressed that this consignment symbolises the "deep solidarity of the Pakistani people with their Palestinian brothers and sisters," reaffirming Pakistan's enduring commitment to the Palestinian struggle for an independent state, according to the statement.

He also commended Jordan's significant role, under His Majesty King Abdullah's leadership, in promoting the Palestinian cause internationally and ensuring the safe delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza amid challenging circumstances.

This aid is part of the ongoing collaboration between Pakistan and Jordan to ease the humanitarian suffering in Gaza, underscoring the "strong bond" between the two nations and their shared commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause during these difficult times, the statement added.