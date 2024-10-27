Qatar Charity In Pact To Support Orphans' Education In Jordan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) has signed a partnership agreement with the Aman Fund for Orphans in Jordan (a charity established by Queen Rania), a statement said Sunday.

Under this agreement, the education of 18 students benefitting from the fund will be supported.

The signing took place in the presence of Qatar's ambassador to Jordan Saud bin Nasser bin Jassim al-Thani, QC Jordan office general supervisor Saleh al-Marri, and Aman Fund's general director Noor al-Hammoud.

This collaboration is part of QC's ongoing efforts in its social responsibility in Jordan, including providing educational opportunities for low-income students, especially orphans, empowering them to build a better future.

The beneficiaries are distributed across various areas of the capital, Amman, and northern Jordan, studying diverse fields such as business administration, physical and health education, management information systems, and radio and television, among others, at public and private universities.

Ambassador Sheikh Saud al-Thani, said:“Our Qatari humanitarian institutions strive through their continuous support for charitable humanitarian work in Jordan to strengthen our mutual brotherly relations.” Al-Marri said:“Qatar Charity seeks to enhance co-operation with trustworthy and impactful Jordanian charitable organisations to unify efforts in serving humanitarian issues. Al-Hammoud, lauded the collaboration by stating that QC's contribution to support the Aman Fund represents a model of humanitarian and charitable work in Jordan.

