Migration Expels 30 Colombians, Some With Criminal Records

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) 30 citizens of Colombian origin were deported to the municipality of Rionegro, Medellín, by the National Migration Service (SNM), from the Marcos A. Gelabert International Airport in Albrook, on Saturday morning, October 26. Of these 30, 28 were deported, while the other two were expelled after it was proven that one of the foreigners was serving a sentence in Panama for the crime of international drug trafficking and the second was serving a sentence for the crime against wildlife to the detriment of the State.





Both foreigners received the maximum immigration sanction, as they were considered a threat to the country's collective security. With this air transfer, a total of 18 flights to Colombia have been completed in compliance with the memorandum of understanding between the governments of Panama and the United States. To date, a total of 281,645 people have entered Panama irregularly through the Darien Jungle. That compares to the 449,653 people who entered during 2023 for the same period, which reflects a decrease of 37%.