Sweden is considered a global leader in adopting harm reduction policies, which has significantly contributed to reducing traditional smoking rates. It has successfully reduced tobacco-related deaths by 44% through the adoption of innovative alternatives such as nicotine pouches “snus”, which is a smoke-free product gaining popularity as a less harmful alternative to traditional cigarettes. This approach, which aims to achieve a smoke-free future, offers valuable lessons for Malaysia, which faces significant challenges in combating smoking, including poor regulations of e-cigarettes and the prevalence of illicit cigarette trade. These challenges require a new and effective approach.



Experts believe that Malaysia's adoption of a harm reduction policy, rather than a complete ban, could help it benefit from the Swedish experience. The adoption of innovative smoke-free alternatives, such as nicotine pouches or e-cigarettes, can offer less harmful options for adult smokers, as proven in Sweden. To ensure the success of this approach, it is essential that these alternatives are widely available, socially acceptable, and affordable, along with the implementation of awareness campaigns to educate the Malaysian public about these alternatives compared to traditional smoking.



Experts have also emphasized the importance of Malaysia implementing strict regulatory policies to ensure the safe use of e-cigarettes, and adapting international guidelines, such as those provided by the World Health Organization, to suit its local needs. Ultimately, providing innovative smoke-free alternatives at affordable prices will encourage smokers to switch from traditional cigarettes to less harmful options, helping Malaysia achieve a success similar to that of Sweden in combating smoking.



Wan Saiful Wan Jan, a member of the Malaysian Parliament, stated: “If Malaysia aims to effectively reduce smoking rates, it needs to adopt the Swedish model. Although nicotine alternatives are not the perfect solution, they are a necessary step towards a healthier future.” He explained: “The main problem lies in the lack of adequate regulations and awareness. The Malaysian Ministry of Health has not yet been able to implement effective regulations for electronic cigarettes or address the challenges related to the illicit trade of cigarettes, missing a significant opportunity to educate the public on how to reduce the risks of traditional tobacco.”



In the same context, activist Suely Castro, founder of the 'Quit Like Sweden' initiative, affirmed that “The three key factors - product accessibility, social acceptance, and affordability - were the keys to Sweden's success in transitioning towards a smoke-free future.” She added, “The evidence from Sweden is clear and compelling, and the need to act is urgent. For this reason, Malaysia must adopt policies that make innovative smoking alternatives available, acceptable, and affordable for adult smokers, while promoting education about these alternatives.”



As Suely Castro, Founder of the “Quit Like Sweden initiative”, pointed out, "Sweden's success in reducing tobacco-related deaths is a result of implementing smart policies that rely on providing less harmful and easily accessible alternatives."



While medical professionals worldwide agree that quitting smoking is always the best option, some argue that using alternative tobacco products such as e-cigarettes, heated tobacco products, chewing tobacco, and nicotine pouches can aid in completely quitting smoking. These products, considered less harmful according to numerous scientific studies, may represent a significant step in reducing the harm caused by traditional cigarettes, especially for smokers unwilling to quit entirely. This is because the smoke produced from burning tobacco has been proven to be the primary cause of the health risks associated with smoking.



Smoke-free alternative tobacco products vary widely and include heated tobacco products, which heat tobacco leaves instead of burning them, providing the body with nicotine. Electronic cigarettes vaporize a liquid containing nicotine to create a flavored aerosol. Additionally, there are smoke-free tobacco products like chewing tobacco, which contains nicotine and is designed to be chewed, and nicotine pouches, also used orally but do not contain tobacco. None of these products produce smoke or ash as they do not rely on combustion.



