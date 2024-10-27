ECARX Powers Global Launch Of The Smart #5 Premium Mid-Size SUV

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Oct. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX” or the“Company”), a global mobility company, in partnership with AMD, the high performance and adaptive computing leader, today celebrated the official launch of smart #5, smart's first premium mid-size SUV which integrates ECARX's Makalu® computing powered by AMD RyzenTM Embedded V2000 Series processors. Dr. Lisa Su, Chairman and CEO of AMD, congratulated smart via at the launch event.

The smart #5 made its global debut in Australia in August, showcasing its forward-thinking design embodying Mercedes-Benz's“Sensual Purity” design philosophy. Leveraging the powerful AMD RyzenTM Embedded V2000 Series processors and ECARX's Makalu® computing platform and Cloudpeak® software platform, smart delivers a unique and intelligent in-car experience tailored to this design philosophy.

Thanks to its cutting-edge processing power, the smart #5 offers a distinctive and immersive intelligent cockpit with its six interconnected screens and a range of functions including projectors and smartphone integration. It is also one of the first models to support AI applications leveraging Unreal Engine's industry-leading AAA graphics. The vehicle's introduction of the“Crystal Prism” design reflects the evolution of the iconic smart“Low Poly” style, which is complemented with dynamic 3D UI designs and tactile visual effects, creating a sophisticated user experience that encapsulates the essence of Mercedes-Benz's luxury.

Mr. Tong Xiangbei, Global CEO of smart, said:“We are delighted to collaborate with ECARX and AMD to create extraordinary mobility experiences. The all-new smart #5 marks smart's entry into a mature stage of development, signifying the start of a new era in intelligent cabins. We will explore more possibilities for future transportation, in co-creation with all leading collaborators to open your mind.”

Ziyu Shen, Chairman & CEO of ECARX, commented:“The launch of the smart #5 represents a significant milestone in the global technological collaboration between smart, AMD, and ECARX. The ECARX Makalu® computing platform and Cloudpeak® software platform uniquely combine the most innovative technologies from each party, laying the foundation for the next generation of intelligent cockpits. We will continue to drive the development of our unique ecosystem, making global automotive intelligence truly smarter.”

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,900 employees based in 12 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden, Germany and Malaysia. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group - with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Polestar, Smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including FAW and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 6.9 million vehicles worldwide.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's beliefs and expectations as well as on assumptions made by and data currently available to management, appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding, amongst other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which we operate. The use of words“expects”,“intends”,“anticipates”,“estimates”,“predicts”,“believes”,“should”,“potential”,“may”,“preliminary”,“forecast”,“objective”,“plan”, or“target”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, and the markets in which we operate. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, see ECARX's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ECARX undertakes no obligation to update or revise and forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

