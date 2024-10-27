'Absolute Chaos' At Diljit Dosanjh Concert? X Users Say 'Management Failed', 'Water Bottles Sold In Black'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Dil-Luminati tour: Free water bottles for 'single' attendees, over 50,000 attendees-Diljit Dosanjh's first concert of his tour in Delhi had it all. The Punjabi singer's electrifying performance was overshadowed by what attendees described as“terrible arrangements,” with several users posting their frustrations on social media.

One concert-goer claimed on X that he was“super excited” to see Diljit Dosanjh live, and bought 'Gold pit' tickets worth ₹15,000. A 'Gold pit' ticket, allows a person access to an area closer to the 'Fan Pit', which is just a few feet away from the stage. Moreover, according to Zomato – the organisers for Diljit's concert – a gold ticket also gives concert-goers the option to purchase food and drinks.

Gold Pit, and Fan pit are located nearest to the stage

Despite this, the user, who goes by the name of Siddharth on X, claimed he did not get“the experience he was hoping for”. He added that the food and beverage system was an“absolute chaos” as people could not get back the left-over balance in their food cards. The X user also claimed that the washrooms near the event were“unhygienic, and lacked proper lighting”.

A second user also posted a photo of a Kingfisher kiosk from the concert, and captioned it saying“Terrible arrangements at #DiljitDosanjhconcert in Delhi .”

(Mint could not independently verify the authenticity of the posts)

'From entry to exit, it was chaos...'

Another X user further claimed that the management was a complete fail.“Attended Diljit's concert, and while his performance was 🔥, the management was a complete fail. From entry to exit, it was chaos. In a time when delivering great experiences is key, this falls way short,” the user wrote on X without elaborating on his claims.

India is not ready for such crowds, and shows.

Diljit Dosanjh's concert drew more attention after posts claiming that 'single' attendees got free water bottles from matrimonial website named 'Jeevansathi', went viral on social media.