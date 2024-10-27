Acme Smoked Fish Corporation Recalls Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon Due To Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

When a company announces a recall, withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Read Announcement View Product Photos Summary Company Announcement Date: October 25, 2024 FDA Publish Date: October 26, 2024 Product Type: Food & BeveragesFishFoodborne Illness Reason for Announcement:

Recall Reason Description

Potential Foodborne Illness – Listeria monocytogens

Company Name: Acme Smoked Fish Corporation Brand Name:

Brand Name(s)

Product Description:

Product Description

Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon

Company Announcement

BROOKLYN, NY – October 25, 2024 – Acme Smoked Fish Corporation is issuing a recall of 111 cases of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon in twin 12oz package, UPC 0 96619 25697 6, Lot# 8512801270, Best-by-Date 11/13/2024 due to laboratory testing confirming Listeria monocytogenes on October 21, 2024. Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

This product was distributed between October 9, 2024 to October 13, 2024. The product was distributed to the Southeast Costco Distribution Center located in West Palm Beach, Florida and Costco Warehouse stores in Florida.

The Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon is vacuum packed in a black bordered plastic package, with a blue name of“Smoked Salmon” and an illustration of a salmon fish on the front.

To date there have been no reported illnesses linked to the recall.

Consumers who have purchased these products should not consume the products and are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or discard the product. Consumers with questions can call 718-383-8585 Monday-Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm EST or contact the recall coordinators:

Acme Smoked Fish is issuing the voluntary recall to protect the public health.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.