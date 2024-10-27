Woman Goes Missing, Body Found Near Kanpur DM's Bungalow 4 Months Later: Here's What Happened

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A woman's dead body was found near the Kanpur District Magistrate's bungalow, four months after she was allegedly murdered, NDTV reported.

The woman had been reported missing on June 24, and the investigation later confirmed that she was deceased.

Also Read: US woman shot dead by coworker for taking 'long breaks' during office hours

The accused, Vimal Soni, a gym trainer from the Green Park area, admitted during questioning that he buried the businessman's wife in a location designated for officials' bungalows. A resident of Kanpur's Raipurwa locality, he led the police to the burial site after they dug up the area.

DCP (North Kanpur) Shravan Kumar Singh informed reporters that the woman was allegedly upset about the finalization of the man's wedding. On the day of the incident, she returned to the gym after 20 days, and the two went to his car to have a conversation.

Also Read: Kolkata rape case: Victim's parents accuse cops of 'covering up crime'; mother says 'I shudder...'

An argument ensued, during which he punched her in the neck, following which she fainted. He then murdered her, said the report.

Singh noted that it was challenging to trace the man since he did not use a mobile phone. He mentioned that investigation teams had been dispatched to Pune, Agra, and Punjab.

Also Read: 'Why did you....': Man strikes ex-girlfriend 15 times with spanner in Mumbai, bystanders watch

Authorities are still trying to resolve whether he took the woman's jewelry. Legal action is being pursued in the case, which is registered at the Kotwali district police station, reported NDTV.