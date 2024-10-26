Jordan Condemns Israeli Strikes On Iran
10/26/2024 11:07:17 PM
AMMAN - The Foreign Ministry condemned on Saturday Israel's airstrike on Iran, labeling it a violation of international law, an infringement on sovereignty, and a serious escalation that increases regional tensions. The Ministry's spokesperson reaffirmed the Kingdom's absolute rejection of the dangerous escalation in the region and violations of international law, warning against sliding into a conflict that threatens regional stability and global security. He called on the international community to take responsibility and adopt immediate measures to stop Israel's aggression on Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon as a first step toward de-escalation. He urged an end to Israel's breaches of international law and United Nations resolutions, to protect the region's security and stability from the "catastrophic" repercussions of continued Israeli attacks.
