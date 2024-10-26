Jordan's Oil Import Bill Drops To JD1.813B By August, Marking 8.8% Decline - Dos

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Kingdom's oil bill, covering oil, derivatives, and mineral oils, decreased to JD1.813 billion by the end of August, compared with JD1.989 billion for the same period in 2023, marking an 8.8 per cent decline amounting to around JD176 million, according to the Department of Statistics (DoS).

Fuel and mineral oils topped the list of oil derivatives imported by the end of August, with a value of JD567 million, followed by crude oil (petroleum) at JD544 million, at JD340 million, diesel at JD329 million, lubricants at JD25 million, and at JD8 million, the Jordan News Agency, Petra reported.