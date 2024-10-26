Zelensky Announces Cooperation With Partners To Implement Victory Plan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Next week, Ukraine will work actively with its partners to support its Defense Forces on the front lines and implement strategies to compel Russia to end the war.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening address , according to Ukrinform.

The president noted that Moscow is determined to continue its aggression and is not interested in peace. As a result, Russia is trying to increase its defense production by circumventing sanctions and increasingly engaging with North Korea, whose may soon appear on the battlefield fighting against Ukraine.

"Ukraine will be forced to actually fight against North Korea in Europe.

These are the conditions when the lack of partners' stronger decisions in support of Ukraine only encourages Putin to invest further in terror," said Zelensky.

He emphasized that the world is capable of stopping the escalation of this war. However, according to Zelensky, words alone won't be enough - decisive actions are needed.

'sonto

The president underscored that all necessary measures are already outlined in Ukraine's Victory Plan, a strategy designed to prevent culprits of the war from further aggression.

“We expect the necessary increase in pressure on Russia. We expect more support for Ukraine. This will be only fair,” he stressed.

Zelensky noted that the time that passes while there are no decisions translates to continued Russian strikes and lives lost.

"Next week will be the time of our very intense work with partners, first of all, to support our warriors, warriors at the front, and to implement our strategy of forcing Russia to end the war. We are preparing major signals of support,” the President said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Austrian Armed Forces Colonel Markus Reisner noted that the U.S. and European countries have responded cautiously to Ukraine's Victory Plan, refraining from major commitments, particularly regarding security guarantees and long-range Western weaponry. He argued that this hesitation only encourages Russia to continue its attacks.