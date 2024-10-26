Sante Powers Mumbai To Title In T20 National Physical Disability Championship

(MENAFN- IANS) Udaipur (Rajasthan), Oct 26 (IANS) Powered by skipper Ravindra Sante's brilliant 39-ball 70, which included four boundaries and six maximums, Mumbai outplayed Karnataka by eight wickets in the final to clinch the title in the fourth edition of the T20 National Physical Disability Championship here on Saturday.

Taking the first strike after winning the toss, Karnataka made a formidable score of 175/6 in 20 overs. Narendra Mangore smashed 68 off just 30 balls, while G.S. Shivashankara smashed 25-ball 32, and opener Rajesh Kannur scored a quickfire 23-ball 30 in the event that started on October 15.

In reply, Mumbai rode on Sante's match-winning knock and Prashad Chauhan's 41-ball 57 to canter to the target in 18.1 overs. Sante, who won the 'Player of the Match' award, dedicated his prize to his teammate Prashad Chauhan, a 17-year-old talented youngster, showing an example of 'sportsmanship spirit' amongst Divyang players.

Mumbai's Akash Patil was named as the 'Player of the Series'. The prize, a two-wheeler, was awarded by Pratap Singh Chauhan, the chief patron of DCCI. The 'Best Fielder' Award was won by Maharashtra's Kunal Phalse, who was given a cash prize of Rs 25,000. The 'Best Batsman' award was won by Karnataka's GS Shivashankara, who too was given a cash prize of Rs 25,000. The 'Best Bowler' award in the Championship was won by Rajasthan's Satish Kirar. Rajasthan's Surinder Khorwal, who was named the 'Star Performer of the Tournament, was awarded a car by Shri Chaturbhuj Foundation.

The tournament winners were awarded Rs 5 lakh, while the runners-up received Rs 2.5 lakh from the Rajasthan Royals Foundation. The two semifinalists received Rs 1 lakh each from the Rajasthan Royals Foundation.

DCCI General Secretary Ravikant Chauhan said,“The fourth edition of our T20 National Championship was conducted very successfully. We thank the BCCI, particularly BCCI secretary Jay Shah for his and the Board's continuous support for our endeavours. We also thank all our supporters, especially the Narayan Seva Sansthan. I hope the BCCI and all our supporters continue to extend their help to differently-abled cricketers of India. I must congratulate the differently-abled cricketers for putting up fantastic performances during the tournament.”