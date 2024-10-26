Mafia chief gets detained following pool table clue

(MENAFN) In a remarkable operation, Colombian authorities have apprehended Gustavo Nocella, an Italian mafia boss allegedly running an extensive international drug trafficking network. Nocella, also known as "Ermes," was arrested in Medellin following a six-month investigation spearheaded by local police. The arrest was notably facilitated by an unusual clue: a pool table.



William Salamanca, the director of the Colombian National Police, announced Nocella's capture on social platform X (formerly Twitter). Nocella has been identified as one of the world's most wanted drug traffickers, believed to serve as a key link between South American and Italian mafia organizations. He is suspected of orchestrating significant shipments of drugs from Colombia to the Netherlands, which were then distributed across Europe.



The police were able to trace Nocella due to his affinity for playing pool. Reports indicate that the alleged crime lord frequently changed luxury residences every three months to evade capture. However, he consistently moved with his pool table, which ultimately became the focal point of the investigation. Authorities tracked the table to pinpoint Nocella's latest location, leading to his arrest.



This operation, dubbed Operation Minerva, was a collaborative effort involving the Colombian National Police, Italian authorities, UK law enforcement, and Europol. Nocella, 58, was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice issued by Italy's anti-drug agency based in Naples, where he was wanted for charges related to criminal conspiracy and drug trafficking. Investigators revealed that Nocella had relocated to Colombia after fleeing Europe, where he continued his illicit activities.



Colombia is recognized as the world's largest coca producer, accounting for approximately 60% of global cocaine production, followed by Peru and Bolivia, according to the EU Drugs Agency. Nocella's arrest marks a significant achievement in the ongoing battle against international drug trafficking, highlighting the collaboration between law enforcement agencies across different countries in tackling organized crime.

MENAFN26102024000045015687ID1108820429