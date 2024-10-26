Dubai Police & Dubai Duty Free Win Titles Of Badminton Competition Of The 12Th Sheikha Hind Women's Sports Tournament

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Ghadeer Ali of Dubai & Giano Maya Paral of Dubai Duty Free have won the titles of the badminton competition of the 12th 'Sheikha Hind Women's Sports Tournament', the biggest of its kind which is organized by Dubai Sports Council.

The aims to attract women sports talents and to popularize the culture of the exercise of women sport.

The current edition of the Tournament, to be concluded on 30th Oct. 2024, is held with participation of 1200 female players from various governmental, semi-governmental & private entities.

The badminton competition took place at Al-Nasr Sports Club with distinctive participation of female employees. In this regard, Ghadeer Ali won 1st place in the locals' category of the competition, followed by Farah Ibrahim Saleh from Dubai Police in the 2nd place & Maryam Al-Baloushi of Mohammed Bin Rashid University in the 3rd place. In expatriates' category, Giano Maya Paral of Dubai Duty Free secured 1st place, followed by Celeste Mai Roscoe of Dubai Heath Authority in the 2nd place & then her colleague in Dubai Health Authority Donnie Matthew in the 3rd place.



The shooting competition is scheduled on Saturday 26th Oct. at Fazza Shooting Range in Al-Rawiya, to be followed by the obstacles challenge on Sunday 27th Oct. at the Gravity Gym Club in Al-Quoz.

The 3 × 3 basketball competition to be held from 28th to 30th Oct. at Al-Nasr Sports Club.

Mr. Amit Dhamani, the CEO of Dhamani Jewelry Group; one the Tournament's sponsors, stated: 'As CEO of Dhamani Jewelry Group, I have the honor to sponsor the 12th edition of Sheikha Hind Women's Sports Tournament. We are proud of supporting this spectacular event, which celebrates women's promising talents, dedication & spirit of fair competition. I wish good luck for all female participants, and we are looking forward for this Tournament to continue inspiring the coming generations to attain achievements and win future titles'.



The current edition of the Tournament witnessed tough competitions among female contestants of various ages & multi-nationalities.

Participants in the Tournament compete in 8 individual & team sports competitions; these are: bowling, running, cycling, padel, badminton, shooting, obstacles challenge along with the 3x3 basketball competition.

The bowling competition was concluded at Dubai International Bowling Center in Al-Mamzar. Zakiya Darweesh of Dubai Police won 1st place in locals' category, while her colleague in Dubai Police Samantha Shamali secured 1st place in expatriates' category.

The running competition took place at EXPO City Dubai. Hessa Al-Jasmi from The Emirates Fly won 1st place of the locals' category, and Lisbeth Verheyden of Dubai Police gained the expatriates category's title.

The padel competition was concluded at the Just Padel Club in Rashid Port. In this regard, Maryam Mubarak & Fatima Al-Suwiadi from Dubai Police won 1st place in beginners' category, while Sofia Govorosa & Maya Alpha Bacanut of Dubai Police secured 1st place in intermediate category.

All competitions to be held during evening times in order to enable participants and fans to carry out their tasks & duties during the official working hours without any need for absence or early leaving.

Rules applicable in local federations will be implemented, in addition to articles which are newly introduced in the respective federations. Rules & regulations are stipulated in a way that copes with abilities of female associates of governmental, semi-governmental & private entities and in such way that does not contradict the rules applicable in each of the respective federations.