Top District Officials Made Accountable For Progress On Economic Parameters In UP

(MENAFN- KNN India) Lucknow, Oct 26 (KNN)

In a landmark decision, the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Yogi Adityanath, has mandated District Magistrates (DMs) and Commissioners to submit self-assessment reports focusing on attraction and job creation in their respective districts.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh announced that these evaluations will be incorporated into the officers' Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs), making Uttar Pradesh the first state in India to implement such a measure.

The new policy requires district officials to document their achievements in attracting investments and improving Credit-Deposit (CD) ratios.



Chief Secretary Singh revealed that DMs will receive performance grades based on investment metrics, with high-performing officials eligible for special recognition. The system is expected to be operational within two to three weeks.

Under the new framework, DMs and Commissioners must evaluate their efforts in providing investor security, facilitating business operations, and streamlining processes such as land allocation, subsidies, and clearances.



The assessment will also track the development and maintenance of land banks, aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business in their jurisdictions.

The state has witnessed significant economic progress, with the CD ratio improving from 47 per cent in 2017 to 60.32 per cent in fiscal year 2023-24.



The Yogi administration has set an ambitious target of achieving a 65 per cent CD ratio by the end of the current financial year.



Maharashtra currently leads in total deposits, with Uttar Pradesh securing the second position.

Districts such as Sambhal, Amroha, Budaun, Rampur, Kasganj, Etah, and Moradabad have reported the highest CD ratios, while areas like Unnao, Balrampur, and Shrawasti show lower figures.



The government plans to develop specialised programs for districts with lower CD ratios. Officials will receive annual CD ratio updates each April to help them better focus their investment attraction efforts.

This initiative reflects the state government's comprehensive approach to economic development, combining agricultural sector reforms with industrial growth strategies.



The system aims to foster healthy competition among officials while ensuring accountability in promoting regional economic development and employment generation.

(KNN Bureau)